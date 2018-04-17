Tuesday News, April 17, 2018

Today is Tax Filing deadline day…

Best Tax Day Freebies

Hardee’s: All customers can get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tax Day. Just say the words “made from scratch” when ordering.

Sonic Drive-in: Cheeseburgers are half-price all day on Tuesday

Firehouse Subs: Present this coupon for a free medium sub when you purchase a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, from April 17 to 19.

Hungry Howie’s: A one-topping medium pizza costs just 15 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza on April 17. Enter the code TAXDAY with online orders to get the deal, which is valid for carry-out orders only.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: From April 17 to 19, Chuck E. Cheese’s customers get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

Spring Market time in High Point

International Home Furnishings Market runs through this Wednesday April 18…

Sharing Jesus at Coachella? Not known as a Christian event, pop star Justin Bieber made an appearance over the weekend at the popular Coachella music festival. He wasn’t part of the official line-up of performers but he did take to the stage for an impromptu set at a side event, hosted by Churchome (formerly Judah Smith’s ‘The City Church’ ministry) on Sunday. Bieber led attendees in worship, performing an intimate acoustic set, including Cory Asbury’s “Reckless Love,” Mosaics hit song “Tremble,” and other popular favorites. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/april/justin-bieber-surprises-coachella-crowd-with-worship-set

NASCAR: Kyle Bush winning the rain delayed Food City 500 in Bristol yesterday.

RECALL: More than 200 million eggs are part of a massive recall because of a salmonella threat. The eggs were distributed in nine states including North Carolina.

This is the largest shell egg recall since 2010. More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm604640.htm

Recall info: Plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package.

At the Box Office

I Can Only Imagine- the Movie still in the TOP 10 after 5 weeks in theaters

NOTE: Early voting for the May 8th Primary begins this Thursday, April 19.

BTW: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day Early Voting period. Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/