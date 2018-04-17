Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, April 17, 2018

Tuesday News, April 17, 2018

Verne HillApr 17, 2018Comments Off on Tuesday News, April 17, 2018

Like

Today is Tax Filing deadline day…

 Best Tax Day Freebies

Hardee’s: All customers can get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tax Day. Just say the words “made from scratch” when ordering.

Sonic Drive-in: Cheeseburgers are half-price all day on Tuesday

Firehouse Subs: Present this coupon for a free medium sub when you purchase a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, from April 17 to 19.

Hungry Howie’s: A one-topping medium pizza costs just 15 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza on April 17. Enter the code TAXDAY with online orders to get the deal, which is valid for carry-out orders only.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: From April 17 to 19, Chuck E. Cheese’s customers get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

http://time.com/money/5239729/tax-day-2018-freebies-food-deals/

 

 

Spring Market time in High Point

International Home Furnishings Market runs through this Wednesday April 18…

www.highpointmarket.org/

 

Sharing Jesus at Coachella?  Not known as a Christian event, pop star Justin Bieber made an appearance over the weekend at the popular Coachella music festival.  He wasn’t part of the official line-up of performers but he did take to the stage for an impromptu set at a side event, hosted by Churchome (formerly Judah Smith’s ‘The City Church’ ministry) on Sunday.  Bieber led attendees in worship, performing an intimate acoustic set, including Cory Asbury’s “Reckless Love,” Mosaics hit song “Tremble,” and other popular favorites.   http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/april/justin-bieber-surprises-coachella-crowd-with-worship-set

 

NASCAR: Kyle Bush winning the rain delayed Food City 500 in Bristol yesterday.

 

RECALL: More than 200 million eggs are part of a massive recall because of a salmonella threat. The eggs were distributed in nine states including North Carolina.

This is the largest shell egg recall since 2010.  More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm              https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm604640.htm

Recall info:  Plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package.

 

At the Box Office

I Can Only Imagine- the Movie still in the TOP 10 after 5 weeks in theaters

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

 

 

NOTE: Early voting for the May 8th Primary begins this Thursday, April 19.  

BTW: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day Early Voting period.    Check your Voter Registration Info onlinehttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRECALL: More than 200 million eggs are part of a massive recall
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest expands to multiple days

Verne HillApr 17, 2018

Tax Day Deals

Verne HillApr 17, 2018

Ways to help: Tornado relief efforts in Greensboro

Verne HillApr 17, 2018

Community Events

Apr
18
Wed
11:00 am “Empty Bowls” 2018 @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
“Empty Bowls” 2018 @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
“Empty Bowls” features a soup lunch, handcrafted pottery bowls and a silent auction! 4/17 – Dinner (4:00-7:30pm) 4/18 – Lunch (11:00-2:00) Tickets: $35.00 (advance)  /  $40.00 (day of event) http://www.emptybowlsnc.org 336.784.5770 Proceeds: Second Harvest Food[...]
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
7:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Financial Peace University is a 10-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” 336.406.9955 https://fpu.com/1060742  
Apr
19
Thu
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
Apr 19 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes