Tuesday News, April 16, 2019  

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen = VERY HIGH / Grass pollen = HIGH

HOLY WEEK TIMELINE Tuesday (April 16)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus… More on the News Blog

*The events of Tuesday and the Olivet Discourse are recorded in Matthew 21:23 – 24:51

Easter Sunday morning forecast

A few clouds with temperature in the upper-40s. Sunrise around 6:38am

A pro-life bill requiring doctors and nurses to protect babies born alive during a failed late-term abortion cleared the state Senate on Monday. The measure now moves to the House for expected floor debate and a vote. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has criticized the measure raising expectations he would veto it if it reaches his desk.

The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is home to scores of priceless artifacts, artwork and relics collected over the centuries, each with their own story. As a devastating fire tore through the revered Gothic cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire, many feared these treasures might be lost forever.

UPDATE:

The Paris Fire Brigade tweeted that the cathedral’s stone construction has been “saved,” as have the “main works of art” including…

The Rose windows, a trio of immense round stained-glass windows over the cathedral’s three main portals that date back to the 13th century, are safe.

The original Great Organ, one of the world’s most famous musical instruments, dates back to medieval times was not damaged in the fire.

Arson was ruled out as well as possible terror-related motives, officials said, later adding that the blaze could be linked to renovation work.

“Heartbreaking” Rick Steves, PBS travel expert, reflecting on seeing images of the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

“Imagine the faith of the people who built this great stone wonder. They broke ground in 1163 with the hope that someday their great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren might attend the dedication Mass, which finally took place two centuries later.

Master masons supervised the construction, but the people did much of the grunt work themselves for free — hauling the huge stones from distant quarries, digging a 30-foot-deep trench to lay the foundation, and treading like rats on a wheel designed to lift the stones up, one by one…” www.ricksteves.com

Update: Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson excelled in his Boston Marathon debut on Monday, navigating the 26.2-mile course in 3 hours, 9 minutes and 7 seconds. Johnson wore bib No. 4848, corresponding to his 48 car number. The strong performance came about 36 hours after the 43-year-old Johnson drove 400 laps at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

A new breakfast ‘short stack’?

Oreo is coming out with a limited-edition Maple Creme flavor, a golden cookie filled with a maple-flavored crème.

Shepherd’s Center to hold annual book sale on May 2- 4, 2019

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 32nd annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 2 and 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

For more information, call 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case

“48 Hours,” CBS’s investigative crime show, will focus its attention Saturday (April 20) on the death of Jason Corbett, who a jury concluded was brutally murdered by his wife and his father-in-law in 2015.

The wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, were convicted of second-degree murder by a Davidson County jury after a high profile, month-long trial in the summer of 2017. They are each serving prison sentences of 20-25 years. They have sought to overturn their murder convictions in the N.C. Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments in the case at the end of January. The court has not yet issued a decision in the case.

