Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, April 16, 2019  

Tuesday News, April 16, 2019  

Verne HillApr 16, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, April 16, 2019  

Like

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen = VERY HIGH  /   Grass pollen = HIGH

 

HOLY WEEK TIMELINE    Tuesday (April 16)    

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus… More on the News Blog

*The events of Tuesday and the Olivet Discourse are recorded in Matthew 21:23 – 24:51

 

Easter Sunday morning forecast

  A few clouds with temperature in the upper-40s. Sunrise around 6:38am

https://www.almanac.com/astronomy/sun-rise-and-set/zipcode/27101/2019-04-21

 

A pro-life bill requiring doctors and nurses to protect babies born alive during a failed late-term abortion cleared the state Senate on Monday. The measure now moves to the House for expected floor debate and a vote.  Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has criticized the measure raising expectations he would veto it if it reaches his desk.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/north-carolina-born-alive-abortion-bill-clears-senate-and-contains/article_0975d6dd-6bb5-597a-b0e4-c331d5b8b190.html

 

The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is home to scores of priceless artifacts, artwork and relics collected over the centuries, each with their own story. As a devastating fire tore through the revered Gothic cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire, many feared these treasures might be lost forever.

UPDATE:

The Paris Fire Brigade tweeted that the cathedral’s stone construction has been “saved,” as have the “main works of art” including…

The Rose windows, a trio of immense round stained-glass windows over the cathedral’s three main portals that date back to the 13th century, are safe.

The original Great Organ, one of the world’s most famous musical instruments, dates back to medieval times was not damaged in the fire.

Arson was ruled out as well as possible terror-related motives, officials said, later adding that the blaze could be linked to renovation work.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/notre-dame-found-structurally-sound-after-blaze-say-officials_2880942.html

 

“Heartbreaking” Rick Steves, PBS travel expert, reflecting on seeing images of the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

“Imagine the faith of the people who built this great stone wonder. They broke ground in 1163 with the hope that someday their great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren might attend the dedication Mass, which finally took place two centuries later.

Master masons supervised the construction, but the people did much of the grunt work themselves for free — hauling the huge stones from distant quarries, digging a 30-foot-deep trench to lay the foundation, and treading like rats on a wheel designed to lift the stones up, one by one…”     www.ricksteves.com

https://www.facebook.com/ricksteves/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAZwt-FdYy0sNUsXmXhq_qAlzMaSJ_sWixTqn-WL7i6RtCsCf-ImRgBSzEcqpzRZzzCIv8X6JTFCM9Y

 

Update: Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson excelled in his Boston Marathon debut on Monday, navigating the 26.2-mile course in 3 hours, 9 minutes and 7 seconds. Johnson wore bib No. 4848, corresponding to his 48 car number. The strong performance came about 36 hours after the 43-year-old Johnson drove 400 laps at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/other/4599329-nascars-jimmy-johnson-shines-boston-marathon

 

 

 

 

A new breakfast ‘short stack’? 

Oreo is coming out with a limited-edition Maple Creme flavor, a golden cookie filled with a maple-flavored crème.  Basically it’s breakfast in a cookie.  J

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/oreo-maple-creme-flavor-us-152900770.html?fbclid=IwAR3-xqGwJZ1rJ5dU38tz6A8eZL17U6eSYtINMBEzIcYtgl7-5HZOZ1M16_s

 

Shepherd’s Center to hold annual book sale on May 2- 4, 2019

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 32nd annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 2 and 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.  Admission is free.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

For more information, call 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html

 

’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case 

“48 Hours,” CBS’s investigative crime show, will focus its attention Saturday (April 20) on the death of Jason Corbett, who a jury concluded was brutally murdered by his wife and his father-in-law in 2015.

The wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, were convicted of second-degree murder by a Davidson County jury after a high profile, month-long trial in the summer of 2017. They are each serving prison sentences of 20-25 years. They have sought to overturn their murder convictions in the N.C. Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments in the case at the end of January. The court has not yet issued a decision in the case.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/hours-focuses-on-a-davidson-county-murder-case-saturday/article_fd906d96-178e-5584-bd5e-2be60adf2de6.html

 

 

Get a Big Mac for only 50 cents with the purchase of another Big Mac!

To get this deal, download the McDonald’s app and click on “deals.”

You can use the coupon once each week through April 28!     McDonald’s

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/product/big-mac.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'48 Hours' focuses on a Davidson County murder case 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

“Heartbreaking” images of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case 

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

Community Events

Apr
14
Sun
7:00 pm Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 19 @ 8:30 pm
Nightly interactive readings of Jesus’ journey from Psalm Sunday through His crucifixion. Holy Week Readings include a Psalm Sunday Lovefest at 7:00pm 336.788.2652
Apr
17
Wed
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 17 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 17 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Apr
18
Thu
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 18 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
10:00 am Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Older adults in the community need help with supportive services such as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. We are especially in need of visitation volunteers to provide companionship to homebound older adults[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes