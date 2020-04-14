Search
Tuesday News, April 14, 2020

Verne Hill

What do I need to do to get my COVID-19 stimulus payment?

If you’ve already filed your taxes this year, you’re all set.  The IRS will automatically deposit your payment to the bank account provided on your return. If you opted to receive your refund by mail, the IRS will mail your stimulus check to the address on your return.

2020 Stimulus Check Calculator. See how much you should receive here https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/

 

UPDATE: Winston-Salem will remain under a stay-at-home order until May 7.  Mayor Allen Joines announced the update late this morning.  The original order was issued on March 27 (at 5 pm) and was to expire on April 16.  Read over the details about the Stay at Home order at CityofWS.org and click Alerts bar.

 

‘Social Distancing’ limits and cleaning additions for NC Stay at Home order.  The new restrictions under the Governor’s latest Executive Order (#131) will last for at least 30 days (May 13).  The restrictions include: limits on the number of customers inside essential businesses (based on the size of the store) plus extra cleaning and disinfecting.   https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO131-Retail-Long-Term-Care-Unemployment-Insurance.pdf

 

Many residents are still recovering from Monday morning’s storm damage. One fatality being blamed on the severe weather.  A Davidson County woman (61 year old Beverly Long) was struck by a tree that fell through her mobile home on Linwood Southmont Road in the Southmont community Monday morning.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons reporting that Beverly’s husband, Maurice, was injured during the incident.  Please keep this family in your prayers!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/storms-rattle-triad-tornado-touches-down-in-alamance-falling-tree-kills-woman-in-davidson-county/

 

It’s been a little over a month since states started enacting social distancing and stay-at-home orders.  When to re-open?  The Governors of several states are forming regional coalitions as a way to work together and stimulate economies at the same time while continuing to control the coronavirus outbreak. https://www.wxii12.com/article/these-states-have-formed-regional-coalitions-to-fight-coronavirus-and-reopen-their-economies-1/32135440

 

Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus.   https://bit.ly/34JxERP

 

Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday. CNN

 

The lack of customers is forcing the owner of Twin City Hive to make the tough decision to close its current location on Brookstown Avenue in Winston-Salem.   In a Facebook post, owner said they do plan to reopen at another location in the future.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-coffee-shop-planning-to-close-business-among-coronavirus-pandemic/32135447

 

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is signing a four-year extension that will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.  -ESPN

 

 

BBB: Tips regarding stimulus payments and potential scams

The US Treasury Department and the IRS will soon begin distributing the “coronavirus stimulus payments” – automatically – with no action required for most people.   This ‘good news’ has ramped up SCAMMERS – an increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information  to receive the benefits. BBB: DO NOT give out any personal information to SCAMMERS. For marketplace news and scams related to coronavirus, visit bbb.org/coronavirus.

BBB: Scam Tracker www.bbb.org/scamtracker/

For more information:

See BBB.org/coronavirus for recent scam information and consumer tips.

Check IRS.gov/coronavirus for the most recently updated information.

 

For every $100 spent at one local business, roughly $68 stays in the community

Local businesses spend more on local labor, buy local products and use the services of local providers. Supporting local business through bbbshoplocal.org

This new BBB website has broken down local businesses into geographical regions and the business listings provide insight on how consumers can still purchase their products, goods and/or services from a safe distance.

 

Check our our interview with Lechelle Yates (on the News Blog)

Director of Communications for BBB serving Central & Northwest NC

 

 

 

 

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April.  First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at   ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30.

Sign up today!!!   https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

 

 

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
