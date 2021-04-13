Tuesday News, April 13, 2021

Allergy Alert: Tree in the High category and Grass pollen in the low rating today. Good News: The highest pollen concentrations typically occur during the first two weeks of April so within the next week or two expect pollen counts to decrease some as local oak trees push past their pollination phase. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Breaking: NC-DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, during a press conference this afternoon following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC, have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until (we) learn more”.

This morning: Federal health officials have recommended a ‘pause’ in the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of blood clots “out of an abundance of caution.” So far, the CDC and FDA are reviewing six reported cases in the US.

Banning “non-functional turf”? Las Vegas, the desert city built on a reputation for ‘excess, wants to become a model for ‘sustainability’ – with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning “non-functional turf” or grass that nobody walks on.

Las Vegas officials estimate there are almost 8 square miles of grass no one walks on in the metro area. The region could reduce water consumption by roughly 15%. https://www.fox46.com/news/las-vegas-pushes-to-become-first-to-ban-ornamental-grass/?fbclid=IwAR3lnDPMzaKgE2nyqd4Z5KoZwq5NAumXeU0B_b4-3e5n4zgv-0Gw18witwg

Grammy-nominated rapper D-M-X passed away last Friday after reportedly suffering a heart attack that left him on life support for a week. Many media outlets mentioned his troubled life, his drug addiction, and the resulting legal battles that put him repeatedly behind bars over the last decade. But The Daily Wire points out that D-M-X whose real name was Earl Simmons was in fact a Christian who always returned to God. As CBN’s Faithwire reported, in recent years, D-M-X had become more outspoken about his faith. He even hosted a Bible study on Instagram Live (during the early days of the pandemic), with some 14,000 of his fans tuning in to receive some (Biblical) hope during an uncertain time. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/april/remembering-rapper-dmx-and-his-pandemic-bible-study-asking-followers-to-receive-jesus

Target: ‘Car Seat trade-in event’ happening now through this Saturday (April 17)

Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.

All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.

You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat to use on a new one.

*More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom. Volunteers are needed.

For more info: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3. Want to volunteer?

Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org. Details on the News Blog

In case you missed it…

Running with a purpose. Don Muchow, a 59 year old runner and an Ironman athlete from Texas, recently completed what nobody has done before: a run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida. Don Manchow, who also lives with Type 1 Diabetes, actually got the idea to run from theme park to theme park after talking with a friend. The two were chatting about running across the U.S. when his friend asked, “well are you running from Disneyland to Walt Disney World?” Well I guess so! Munchow’s Run Across America mission: connect and empower people with Type 1 diabetes – to be active and stay active. https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/regional/florida/man-runs-from-disneyland-to-disneyworld/67-c6ea3ddf-d3c2-4b86-8292-9194720bd3ee

Capitol police officer remembered at Capitol Rotunda today

Billy Evans, the 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran that lost his life in that car attack on the Capitol earlier this month was honored during a midday ceremony in DC.

Evans is only the sixth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/police-officer-killed-in-capitol-car-attack-will-lie-in-honor-tuesday/

“an accidental discharge” The police chief in a Minneapolis suburb where a man was fatally shot during a traffic stop (believes) the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not their handgun. The metropolitan area is already on edge because of the trial of the ‘first of four police officers’ charged in George Floyd’s death.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/man-shot-killed-during-minnesota-traffic-stop-sparks-unrest

Prayer for guidance. Hillsong Church (Australia) has decided to “pause all operations” at its Dallas, Texas church campus for the time being. The Daily Mail reports that “…many factors, all amplified by the pandemic have resulted in the difficult decision. “When the time is right there will be a relaunch.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/april/hillsong-church-shuts-down-dallas-campus-citing-moral-questions-in-wake-of-lead-pastors-resignation

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event! https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org