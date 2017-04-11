Tuesday News, APRIL 11, 2017

‘Above normal’ temperatures through the weekend…

Passion Week / Holy Week – Timeline (TUE)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’).

Also, Judas agrees to betray Jesus…

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday – Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our social media sites!

Was your bedroom a little brighter last night? Blame it on the first full moon of spring. The “Pink Moon” as it’s called will be big. It will be bright. But contrary to its name, it will not necessarily be pink. April’s Pink Moon — also called the Egg Moon or Easter Moon — is named after pink wild flowers called wild ground phlox (like FLOCKS), which bloom in early spring. Full moon names originated from different Native American tribes. SOURCE: CBS News https://goo.gl/NMq3XE

AMC is revamping 400 of its theaters into Feature Fare locations with full menus that include cheeseburger sliders, curly fries, pretzel bites and hot dogs. AMC is trying to “bring in a younger crowd and drum up sales”.

The expanded food items should be available this summer. https://goo.gl/ZvE9oj

In theaters now: “The Case For Christ” -Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel. https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow having a GREAT start to his minor league baseball season, having hit a homerun for the second time in three games. Tebow and his Columbia (SC) Fireflies take on the Hickory Crawdads Today and Wednesday at home.

Note: At 29-years-old the former NFL football player and Heisman Trophy winner has not played baseball since 2004, during his junior year of high school in Florida. He is also older in comparison to other major league baseball players by about five to seven years. CBN News https://goo.gl/vXUcRZ

BANNER MOMENT – The Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 Championship banner last night at Wrigley Field. And they got a win at home beating the Dodgers 3-2.

Praying for San Bernardino.

The community of San Bernardino came together last night to hold a prayer vigil after another deadly school shooting on Monday. A man walked into his estranged wife’s elementary school classroom and opened fire without saying a word, taking her life and the life of an 8-year-old student before turning the gun on himself. A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. https://goo.gl/EPZDVy

“Re-accommodate customers?” The Internet collectively exploded today after United Airlines forcibly ejected a ‘customer’ from an overbooked flight.

Photos and videos of the bloodied passenger being dragged off the plane by security quickly circulated on social media, and the company is now facing a major PR disaster. This is the second P.R. crisis for the airline in less than a month. Remember the girls with leggings story… https://goo.gl/7XnUFe

RECALL Reminder: Fresh Express has issued a recall of its ‘Organic Marketside Spring Mix’ over the weekend. Fresh Express produces and distributes packaged salads to supermarkets across the country including Walmart. The salads were sold in a clear container. Production code G089B19.

Best-by date of April 14, 2017 https://goo.gl/PSb8iy

Surviving Spring Allergy Season

One of the biggest tips to preventing allergies is to be prepared.

Rainy days typically suppress pollen while windy days move them around and cause more severe symptoms.

*Did you know, depending on your home’s ventilation system, one third of the outside air can still get in? Having your A/C unit circulate or installing a filter with a MERV level of 11 or higher can reduce internal pollen counts even more.

Quick tips include: Shower at night, close your windows and keep your pets clean.

Empty Bowls 2017: Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (Administrative Professionals Day)

Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Floating lunch)

Location: Benton Convention Center / Downtown Winston-Salem

$25 in Advance / $35 at the door.

What to expect…

A tasty soup lunch, provided by the area’s top restaurants

Beautiful handcrafted and painted pottery bowls | Crafted by area artists

A fabulous silent auction | Made possible by generous area artists

*Satisfaction of helping end hunger in our community… https://goo.gl/DiAKj4

