Tuesday News, April 10, 2018

Tuesday News, April 10, 2018

Apr 10, 2018

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen rating is ‘HIGH” in the Triad today

 

Jobs: Sheetz will begin ‘open interviews’ at ALL of its stores this Wednesday, April 11th.

Sheetz plans to hire over 500 employees in North Carolina.

https://jobs.sheetz.com/go/Store-Jobs/1636600/

 

The “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

(SAT) Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh + (SUN) Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m.          https://is.gd/OMa7eR

“Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.    

 

Faith-based films doing well at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine” (the movie) still in the Top 10 at the Box Office after 4 weeks in theaterswww.boxofficemojo.com

 

Reminder:  Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.  

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Check your Voter Registration Info onlinehttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

 

Seems that young people are waiting longer to get their driver’s licenses for the first time.  The top three reasons why young adults don’t have a driver’s licenses: “too busy or not enough time to get a driver’s license” (37%), “owning and maintaining a vehicle is too expensive”(32%), and “able to get transportation from others or ride sharing services” (31%).

In fact, the percentage of people with a driver’s license has been steadily decreased since 1983 (people aged 16 to 44).

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/many-teens-dont-want-get-drivers-license

 

Say what? Longtime Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will not be included on the band’s upcoming tour. The 68-year-old Buckingham joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974.  www.journalnow.com/

 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins two days of ‘questioning’ before Congressional committees.  Lawmakers are seeking answers following revelations that personal information from more than 87 million Facebook users may have been shared without their permission.  Fox News

 

A $28 billion dollar disaster relief aid package will be allocated to nine states including the U.S. Virgin Islands. Yes, Puerto Rico will get a big chunk of the money. The aid will help repair homes, businesses and infrastructure damaged by hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

 

Forsyth Tech: Open House this Saturday (April 14) from 9am to noon

Registration requested.  Mention WBFJ: https://goo.gl/jc2n6f

Contact Eddie Waddell at 336.734.7326 or ewaddell@forsythtech.edu

Why Forsyth Tech? 200+ Programs of study • College transfer or career training

Save money • Events include a Program Fair • Financial Aid & College Transfer Workshops Career Information • Campus Life Info…

 

Verne Hill

