Tuesday News, April 09, 2019  

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s

Get some ‘FREE” ice cream today (April 9) from noon til 8pm

Location: Ben & Jerry’s at Friendly Center in Greensboro

You are also encouraged to donate to the United Way of Greater Greensboro

https://www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day

Some offerings at Ben & Jerry’s including Peanut Butter Cup, Chunky Monkey, Strawberry Cheesecake, The Tonight Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Best day to fill up the minivan? Fill up on Monday morning on your way to work.

GasBuddy assessing the best day to fill up and the worst day to fill up nationwide (by state). While Monday is the best day on average nationwide to fill up, Friday is the worst day. Source: GasBuddy, the fuel-savings app that tracks real-time data from more than 150,000 gas stations throughout the country.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/09/gas-prices-gasbuddy-best-day-to-fill-up/3399198002/

Fact: Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress? A new survey by the National Association for Professional Organizers found that 54% of Americans are overwhelmed by their clutter. On top of that, the majority of people (78%) allow stuff to build up because they don’t know what to do about it.

There seems to be a real link between too much clutter and depression.

BTW: Professional organizer Cas Aarssen suggests starting with a “21-item toss.” Every day for a week, find 21 things around your home that you can donate or throw away. By the end of the week, you will have made a dent in decluttering and will likely be motivated to carry on. http://clutterbug.me/2015/03/de-clutter-with-a-21-item-toss.html

Check out the one week “21-item toss” (hit different areas of your home and pick 21 things to donate or put in the trash/recycle bin) to start with the de-cluttering on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

A new study shows the number of children and teens in the U.S. who visited emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts and/or suicide attempts doubled between 2007 and 2015.

*43% of the juveniles visiting the ER were between the ages of 5 and 11.

Some of the reasons: Increase of cyberbullying, social media stressors.

Also, parents and guardians are stressed – and children are watching how we deal with our own stress.

http://www.wbtv.com/2019/04/08/number-juveniles-going-er-suicidal-thoughts-suicide-attempts-doubles-new-study-finds/

*Experts suggest limiting social media, and building in quality time with the entire family.

-“Children who routinely eat their meals together with their family are more likely to experience long-term physical and mental health benefits” –Science Daily

-One study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that kids who regularly enjoyed family meals were less likely to experience symptoms of depression and less likely to get into drug use. www.fatherly.com/health-science/6-reasons-eating-family-dinner/

March Madness: Men’s National Champs

Congrats to UVA / Virginia over Texas Tech in OT last night

*Baylor, winning the Women’s NCAA National Championship on Sunday

Major League ‘SMELL”? It started out as an April Fools’ joke, but now Cubs fans (baseball Cubs) can really smell like…ivy, leather and dirt?

The “Scents of Wrigley” hit the market on Monday for the Chicago Cubs home opener. The new cologne line features musk-scents from around the ballpark: ivy, leather and dirt. https://wgntv.com/2019/04/07/no-joke-cubs-will-sell-scents-of-wrigley-at-home-opener/

April 15th is quickly approaching

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns thru April 15.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

No appointments. Counselors will be available on a first come, first served basis.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS

*Thursdays and Fridays: Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

For more information: www.aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

At the Box Office

Shazam! Souring to #1 at the Box Office over the weekend. It is PG-13…

“Unplanned” the movie still in the Top 10 (#8) in theaters. Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson who left the abortion industry of Planned Parenthood and is now an outspoken pro-life advocate. View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

The US Postal Service will release a new forever stamp honoring President George H.W. Bush, who passed away late last year at the age of 94.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be on the former President’s birthday, June 12, at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

https://cbs12.com/news/nation-world/us-postal-service-reveals-new-stamp-honoring-president-george-hw-bush

Day in court. Actress Felicity Huffman is among 13 parents charged in the college admissions scandal who agreed to plead guilty to bribery and other forms of fraud to get their kids into elite colleges and universities, federal authorities announced on Monday. Actress Lori Loughlin, among a total of nearly three dozen parents, charged in the admissions scheme, were not on the list of those who negotiated plea agreements with federal prosecutors. https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/04/08/felicity-huffman-pleads-guilty-college-admissions-cheating-scam/3403268002/