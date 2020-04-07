Tuesday News, April 07, 2020

Passion Week Timeline

Today our journey takes Jesus and his Disciples back to the Temple in Jerusalem, then to the Mount of Olives. Judas agrees to betray Jesus…

Matthew 21:23–24:51, Mark 11:20–13:37, Luke 20:1–21:36, and John 12:20–38

-Adapting to ‘new normals’ during the safe-at-home mandate

The “Pink Super-Moon” will be the brightest around 10:35pm tonight

Traffic Alert: Northern Beltway project / road construction in Forsyth County

NB 52, the righthand lane is CLOSED between Hwy 65 and Westinghouse Road

through Wednesday at 5pm.

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

Clark Howard: Should You Buy a Car Right Now? Well, maybe…

Questions to consider: Do I really need a car right now?

What is my current (and future) financial situation?

Cash Back? At least two insurance companies are offering auto insurers ‘refunds’. Yes. Americans are staying home and driving less amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to fewer crashes and insurance claims. Allstate customers will receive 15 percent of their monthly premium for April and May. And a smaller company, American Family Insurance (AFI), will be issuing ‘relief’ refunds as well. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/april/these-car-insurance-companies-are-refunding-tons-of-cash-to-customers-during-covid-19-crisis

(TODAY) Mount Zion is providing a FREE MEAL to anyone in need.

Along with the Out of The Garden Project, Mount Zion will giveaway 450 CHICK FIL A sandwiches and fresh produce to those in need.

TODAY (April 7) from 11am – 1pm

Location: Mount Zion on Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Contact: (336) 373-4211

Staff at the J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington will begin providing evening meals for children ages 18 and younger living in the city of Lexington.

The YMCA staff and volunteers will pack nearly 1,000 (healthy) meals each day.

These meals will then be loaded on a bus and distributed to children ages 18 and under by the Lexington City School Staff. For drop off locations and times, please visit https://lexingtonymca.com/coronavirus-update.

Virtual Employment Services: The NC Association of Workforce Development Boards (NCA-WDB) is promoting virtual employment services to residents and employers statewide through the NCWorks Career Centers.

North Carolina’s 23 local workforce boards will be able to help individuals experiencing job loss due to coronavirus or those looking for education and training resources.

Businesses can connect with work-ready talent to meet their temporary or long-term needs. An in-person visit to a career center is not needed.

Infections from the COVID-19 virus could total 250,000 by June 1 in North Carolina …if state stay-at-home restrictions are extended until then, according to public-health researchers from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill. That’s the good news?

As dire as that sounds considering the case count was 2,870 as of Monday morning, that’s the positive outlook from researchers based on modeling conducted over the weekend. Researchers cautioned that if the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted April 29, the infection rate could surge to 750,000. Stay at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing (the 6 foot rule) is working at least in NC…

Snitch Line?? The Winston-Salem Police Department has posted an online form where residents can report suspected violations of stay-home or social-distancing restrictions.

Residents are asked to give their name, address, phone number and email address as well the locations where they believe people are violating the restrictions.

Associates in Christian Counseling

If you need assistance, call (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Article: Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

North Carolina under a statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order from the Governor

The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect until (at least) April 29…

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

