Tuesday News, April 06, 2021

We are entering the peak tree pollination period here in the Triad with oak trees being the predominant tree pollen type.

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen in the VERY HIGH range for Tuesday!  www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Breaking: LG is getting out of the mobile phone business by the end of July?  The electronics maker will shift focus on other products and services.  Both current LG phone inventory will remain on sale in stores and online, and service support and software updates will continue for existing LG phone customers ‘for a period of time’.  https://gizmodo.com/lg-to-stop-making-phones-worldwide-by-july-31-1846617801

 

Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.  You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat.  Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.  All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.  *Since Target’s first car seat trade-in program in 2016, more than 1.1 million car seats or 17 million-plus pounds of materials have been recycled.  https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

 

J-O-Y: The Baylor Bears are celebrating, after winning their first-ever NCAA men’s college basketball championship Monday night. The private Christian university from Texas, easily beat previously undefeated Gonzaga last night (86 to 70).

The Baylor team thanked God in prayer in a circle on the court after the game.

BTW: The Baylor program was a mess when Coach Scott Drew took over in 2003.

But he built it back up using a culture called “JOY”, which stands for “Jesus, Others, Yourself”.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/april/baylor-team-praises-god-after-first-ever-ncaa-championship-win-jesus-christ-hes-the-truth

 

With the retirement of Roy Williams, assistant coach and former guard Hubert Davis will be formally announced as the next men’s basketball coach for the Tarheels later today.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/unc-finds-roy-williams-replacement-just-down-the-bench-hubert-davis-inherits-team-after-a/article

 

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Washington, DC – one week early!

Check out the Cherry Blossoms ‘virtually’ at https://cherryblossomwatch.com/peak-bloom-forecast/

 

Ways to de-stress: Here are 6 ways to reduce stress and anxiety in five minutes.

Focus on your breathing.

Take a break from your phone

Use an APP to help you learn how to meditate

Have a relaxing cup of tea

Go outside for a few minutes a day

Listen to a relaxing song (as heard on WBFJ?) 

https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna126882?__twitter_impression=true&s=04&fbclid=

 

Bragging rights goes to Winston-Salem!

Update: That ‘river otter mural’ on a water tank in Winston-Salem has won a National Championship, a March Madness-style competition for municipal water facilities hosted online by Engaging Local Government Leaders.

The Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, is visible going south on Peters Creek Parkway just past Clemmonsville Road. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=617

 

 

Supply and demand: Where’s all of those Ketchup packets?

After enduring a year of closures and scarcity of items, many American restaurants are now facing a nationwide shortage – a ‘ketchup packet’ shortage.

The pandemic has driven up demand for individual ketchup packets.

Packet prices are up 13% since January 2020, and their market share has exploded at the expense of tabletop bottles, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

BTW: Those little plastic packets of ketchup were invented in 1955 by Dale Ross and Yale Kaplan. https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-new-shortage-ketchup-cant-catch-up-11617645189?

 

 

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and Forsyth Tech will hold a virtual workforce summit and roundtable event on April 20 (9an til noon).   Roundtable breakout sessions will include: the impact of COVID-19 on shifting industry and workforce trends;

and return-to-work best practices.

Info / register, go to winstonsalem.weblinkconnect.com/events/Virtual-Workforce-Summit-2038/details.

 

 

CHURCH MEMBERSHIP HITS ALL-TIME LOW? A Gallup poll released this week finds that fewer than half of all Americans are affiliated with a church, a synagogue, or a mosque.   What was a 73% majority in 1937 has shrunk to 47% today—an all-time low for church affiliation in the US in more than 80 years.

https://www.amazingfacts.org/news-and-features/af-blog/article/id/25707/t/u-s–church-membership-below-50-percent-for-first-time/fbclid/

 

 

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

