Tuesday News, April 03, 2018

Tuesday News, April 03, 2018

Apr 03, 2018

Above normal temperatures again today.  Normal average HIGH today is 67 degrees

 

Paper, NOT plastic? McDonald’s U.K. restaurants will soon ban plastic straws switching over to biodegradable paper straws in May as a means to cut down on waste. Good News: Plastic straws will still be available upon request.

http://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2018/03/29/mcdonalds-working-to-remove-plastic-straws-from-u-k-restaurants.html

 

The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June. Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road during one-hour guided tours every Friday in June (as well as Saturday, June 30).  Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch.  The park which opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s is open occasionally, including an annual ‘Autumn Oz Festival’.   https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/north-carolina/articles/2018-04-02/north-carolina-oz-theme-park-reopening-for-summer-tours

 

Update: Toys R Us continues liquidation of all its US stores.

*The official website is now CLOSED for any purchases

*Brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales.

*All sales are final, and returns will not be accepted.

*Gift cards, including e-gift cards, will continue to be honored through April 21.

Questions? Call 800-869-7787 http://www.silive.com/news/2018/04/toys_r_us_latest_updated_on_li.html

NOTE: Bed Bath & Beyond is currently buying Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us gift cards at a discount rate and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards through this Thursday (April 5) at midnight.  The company will give you $16.05 for a $25 card and $64.20 for a $100 card. They will also take cards with a balance of $20 or greater.

http://myfox8.com/2018/04/03/bed-bath-beyond-is-accepting-your-toys-r-us-gift-cards-but-not-for-long/

 

Survey: Cellphones are steadily gaining acceptance inside US schools.

The percentage of K-12 public schools that prohibited cellphone use was about 66% in 2015-16, down from more than 90% in 2009-10. Some teachers are taking advantage of kid’s mobile tech gadgets and incorporating them with educational materials in the classroom. http://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/cellphones-gaining-acceptance-inside-us-schools/article_6855751f-5592-5b32-ac95-f0b525d1481a.html

 

Survivors of that deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break on Monday to new security measures: see-through backpacks and an ID badge that must be worn at all times.  http://myfox8.com/2018/04/02/parkland-florida-students-must-now-wear-clear-backpacks-as-part-of-new-safety-measures-after-deadly-shooting/

 

Just say NO?  A father in Nevada crashed his daughter’s marriage proposal photo with a homemade sign reading “SAY NO.” Allison Barron recently posted photos of the proposal to social media, which have now gone viral.

The photos show Barron’s boyfriend, Levi Bliss, proposing to Allison while her father holds up the sign. But it was all in good fun. The boyfriend and the father apparently get along well and the entire thing was a joke.  All the best to the ‘Bliss’ –ful couple…  J   http://myfox8.com/2018/04/02/dad-crashes-daughters-marriage-proposal-with-sign-reading-say-no/

 

Steven Spielberg‘s ‘Ready Player One’ topped the Easter weekend box office while  Black Panther and I Can Only Imagine remain in the top five with their continued impressive runs.  http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Faith-based films currently showing in theaters include…

“I Can Only Imagine”, “Paul, Apostle of Christ” and GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS

 

Ready to own a piece of Spotify?  The Swedish-based music streaming service is hoping Wall Street likes its tune as it gears up for a highly anticipated stock market listing next week.   Spotify, the world’s top selling music streaming service, is expected to sell on the New York Stock Exchange as SPOT.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/04/03/teacher-protests-roseanne-yankees-spotify/477627002/

 

Get paid to watch Netflix?  Well, yes.  Netflix just posted a job opening for an editorial analyst of original content, whose responsibilities will include to “watch, research, rate, tag  and write analysis for movie and TV content.”

Basically, Netflix is hiring someone to binge watch Netflix.  https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/money/a19640375/netflix-job-binge-watching/

 

Uptown Lexington is looking to get ideas for re-designing the Square in front of Conrad & Hinkle on Main Street. Anyone interested in attending the April 17 community input meeting should RSVP by April 13 to (336) 249-0383 or katie@uptownlexington.com.  This project will be totally funded by Uptown Lexington and will not use any taxpayer money. The proposed completion date for the Conrad & Hinkle Square redesign project is summer of 2019.

http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20180328/uptown-lexington-looking-for-ideas-on-redesign-of-square

 

2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game

Congrats to the Villanova Wildcats beating the Michigan Wolverines in a 79-62 win last night.  This is Villanova’s second national championship win in the last three years and third national championship win overall.

 

MLB Boys of Summer? The NY Yankees’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was supposed to be Monday, but a fast-moving spring snowstorm rolled into the Big Apple. The snow has stopped and the field should be ready for the Tuesday 4:05 p.m. game .

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/04/03/teacher-protests-roseanne-yankees-spotify/477627002/

 

Are you registered to vote?  Need to make changes to your voter information?

Check your Voter Registration Info online…  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Reminder:  Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.  

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

 

Some Free events upcoming at the Professional Center by Goodwill in WS…

“First Impressions 101” this Wednesday, April 4th from 8:30am til noon

“Artificial Intelligence – Panel Discussion” on May 2 from 8:30am til noon

You will need to pre-register at (336) 464-0516. www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Previous PostSUN@5 April 8, 2018
