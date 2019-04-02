Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, April 02, 2019

Tuesday News, April 02, 2019

Verne HillApr 02, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, April 02, 2019

Like

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (Very HIGH) + Grass Pollen (Low)

The Winston-Salem Dash holding their ‘Open House; TODAY from 5 til 7pm at BB&T Ballpark. Free Admission. Bounce Houses for the kids.
Enjoying $2 hot dogs, $2 soft drinks and much more!
No RSVP is required. Free parking is available in the main lot at the main gate.
https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/news/free-open-house-returns-to-usher-in-2019-season/c-305526730

More than 200 employees in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have requested a day off on May 1, when educators across the state plan a rally in Raleigh. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-school-employees-want-may-off-the-number-has-grown/article_658b616d-ca6f-52b0-9e08-d233adcca7eb.html

William Vann York, founder of the Vann York Auto Group, passed away on Saturday. Van York was 91. York’s generosity extended throughout the community. He was a founding member of the High Point Urban Ministry.
A ‘celebration of life’ service will be held this Wednesday (April 3) at 2pm, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/william-vann-york-founder-of-vann-york-auto-group-remembered/article_9b33bfae-643c-5ce5-9efa-c39c017503be.html

UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants have been placed on paid administrative leave “due to issues raised by student-athletes and others.” The university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct a review of the program.
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/colleges/basketball/unc-places-women-s-basketball-coach-hatchell-staff-on-leave/article_2512b0b7-9d6f-58ff-9647-715aaa823394.html

Bethabara park, Kaleideum and Old Salem in Winston-Salem and the Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro are among North Carolina’s most visited attractions, according to the Carolina Publishing and Associates 2018 survey.
For the fifth year in a row, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh was the state’s most popular attraction with more than 1 million visitors.BTW: Biltmore in Asheville was not included in the survey because it no longer reports attendance totals.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/bethabara-kaleideum-and-old-salem-among-nc-s-most-popular/article_e79d8d7d-32db-5d14-8326-e1bc7f5e419e.html

The High Point Rockers have revealed their new mascot – a horse.
Now, the horse needs a name.
Name submissions end on April 14 at midnight.
Voting on the final nine names will begin on April 15 at 9 a.m. and will end on April 28 at midnight. The name will be announced on opening day, May 2, 2019.
To submit a name, click here. https://www.highpointrockers.com/mascot

UPDATE: At the Box Office, “Unplanned” the movie landing in the top 5 (#4) after its first weekend in theaters. Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson who left the abortion industry of Planned Parenthood and is now an outspoken pro-life advocate.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office
“Unplanned” View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww
https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

Prayers please…
“Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville says she is so glad we live in a world of “see something, say something.”
In a video message to her viewers on Monday, Norville said that many years ago a viewer reached out to her and commented on something she saw. “It was a lump on my neck. Norville said, ‘You need to get it checked out.’”
At the time, Norville went to a doctor who said it was nothing – a thyroid nodule.
But, she continued to get the lump looked at.
UPDATE: Recently, Norville’s doctor told her it was something more concerning – a very localized form of cancer. Norville is having surgery TODAY (April 2).
Good News: She will not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.
“If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon
and I thank you very much,” Norville said.
‘Inside Edition’ anchor Deborah Norville to undergo surgery for cancerous lump after viewer reaches out

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostViewer likely saved Deborah Norville's life?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Viewer likely saved Deborah Norville’s life?

Verne HillApr 02, 2019

“Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5

Verne HillApr 01, 2019

AARP: Free tax preparation help locally

Verne HillApr 01, 2019

Community Events

Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
3
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 3 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 3 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes