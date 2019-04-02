Tuesday News, April 02, 2019

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (Very HIGH) + Grass Pollen (Low)

The Winston-Salem Dash holding their ‘Open House; TODAY from 5 til 7pm at BB&T Ballpark. Free Admission. Bounce Houses for the kids.

Enjoying $2 hot dogs, $2 soft drinks and much more!

No RSVP is required. Free parking is available in the main lot at the main gate.

More than 200 employees in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have requested a day off on May 1, when educators across the state plan a rally in Raleigh. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-school-employees-want-may-off-the-number-has-grown/article_658b616d-ca6f-52b0-9e08-d233adcca7eb.html

William Vann York, founder of the Vann York Auto Group, passed away on Saturday. Van York was 91. York’s generosity extended throughout the community. He was a founding member of the High Point Urban Ministry.

A ‘celebration of life’ service will be held this Wednesday (April 3) at 2pm, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.

UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants have been placed on paid administrative leave “due to issues raised by student-athletes and others.” The university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct a review of the program.

Bethabara park, Kaleideum and Old Salem in Winston-Salem and the Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro are among North Carolina’s most visited attractions, according to the Carolina Publishing and Associates 2018 survey.

For the fifth year in a row, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh was the state’s most popular attraction with more than 1 million visitors.BTW: Biltmore in Asheville was not included in the survey because it no longer reports attendance totals.

The High Point Rockers have revealed their new mascot – a horse.

Now, the horse needs a name.

Name submissions end on April 14 at midnight.

Voting on the final nine names will begin on April 15 at 9 a.m. and will end on April 28 at midnight. The name will be announced on opening day, May 2, 2019.

UPDATE: At the Box Office, “Unplanned” the movie landing in the top 5 (#4) after its first weekend in theaters. Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson who left the abortion industry of Planned Parenthood and is now an outspoken pro-life advocate.

Prayers please…

“Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville says she is so glad we live in a world of “see something, say something.”

In a video message to her viewers on Monday, Norville said that many years ago a viewer reached out to her and commented on something she saw. “It was a lump on my neck. Norville said, ‘You need to get it checked out.’”

At the time, Norville went to a doctor who said it was nothing – a thyroid nodule.

But, she continued to get the lump looked at.

UPDATE: Recently, Norville’s doctor told her it was something more concerning – a very localized form of cancer. Norville is having surgery TODAY (April 2).

Good News: She will not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

“If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon

and I thank you very much,” Norville said.

