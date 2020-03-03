Tuesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, March 3, 2020



Voters in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina will cast ballots today in the state’s primary to select candidates for the November general election. Polls in Forsyth and statewide are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

A Powerful Storm that produced at least Two Tornadoes struck Nashville earlier this morning, leaving Seven Fatalities and causing significant damage to much of the city’s downtown. Residents captured striking images of lightning strikes that turned the sky into purple and pink colors as the first tornado started barreling through the city around 1 a.m. It left a trail of damage along its path towards the city’s eastern section.

NOTE: It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Tuesday’s Focus: Ways to receive severe weather alerts

*National Weather Service, Mobile devices, Local media including WBFJ

BTW: A Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday (March 4) at 9:30am

A missing Winston-Salem Mom and her Two Children were found safe on Monday evening.

The three were reported missing from Bedford County, Virginia.

With all the chatter about the latest CORONAVIRUS, the likelihood that it will reach North Carolina is moderate. HOWEVER, State and Local Infectious Disease experts are stressing that the risk of any individual developing a life-threatening case is minimal. Bottom Line of Protection: Be aware of others who show signs of infection, and keep your hands washed thoroughly with soap and warm water for 20 seconds as often as necessary. www.journalnow.com

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Showers… High 63… Possible Thunderstorm between 11 & 2…

Tonight: Partly Cloudy… Low 43…

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny… High 62…

Thursday: Rain Likely… High 52…