Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News

Tuesday News

Verne HillMar 03, 2020Comments Off on Tuesday News

Like

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, March 3, 2020


Voters in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina will cast ballots today in the state’s primary to select candidates for the November general election.  Polls in Forsyth and statewide are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.  Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/voters-in-forsyth-county-and-throughout-north-carolina-will-cast/article_6104d4b6-d2db-5b3a-875d-63711bb20792.html

 

A Powerful Storm that produced at least Two Tornadoes struck Nashville earlier this morning, leaving Seven Fatalities and causing significant damage to much of the city’s downtown.  Residents captured striking images of lightning strikes that turned the sky into purple and pink colors as the first tornado started barreling through the city around 1 a.m. It left a trail of damage along its path towards the city’s eastern section.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/tennessee-residents-capture-powerful-storm-tornado-damage-tuesday-morning
NOTE: It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina
Tuesday’s Focus: Ways to receive severe weather alerts
*National Weather Service, Mobile devices, Local media including WBFJ 😊
BTW: A Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday (March 4) at 9:30am

 

A missing Winston-Salem Mom and her Two Children were found safe on Monday evening.

The three were reported missing from Bedford County, Virginia.
https://myfox8.com/news/missing-winston-salem-mom-2-kids-found-safe/

With all the chatter about the latest CORONAVIRUS, the likelihood that it will reach North Carolina is moderate.  HOWEVER, State and Local Infectious Disease experts are stressing that the risk of any individual developing a life-threatening case is minimal.  Bottom Line of Protection: Be aware of others who show signs of infection, and keep your hands washed thoroughly with soap and warm water for 20 seconds as often as necessary.  www.journalnow.com

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Showers… High 63… Possible Thunderstorm between 11 & 2…

Tonight: Partly Cloudy… Low 43…

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny… High 62…

Thursday: Rain Likely… High 52…

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSamaritan's Purse Responding to Tornadoes East of Nashville, Tennessee
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Samaritan’s Purse Responding to Tornadoes East of Nashville, Tennessee

Wally DeckerMar 03, 2020

WBFJ SUMMER CONCERT SERIES @ THE W-S FAIRGROUNDS ANNEX

Wally DeckerMar 02, 2020

“Read Across America Day”

Verne HillMar 02, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Feb
25
Tue
all-day Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Feb 25 – Apr 28 all-day
Informational Session – February 25 @ 6:30pm The Financial Peace University is a FREE 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” To register: https://www.facebook.com/events/160119798743525/?active_tab=about 336.764.2949
Mar
2
Mon
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
Mar 2 – Mar 27 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.770.1621 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes