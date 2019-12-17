Tuesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, has decided that he will Not run for Office in 2020, but rather, is “moving toward” a U.S. Senate bid in 2022, in which he says he has a “Lot of Strong Support.” Walker, a former Baptist pastor now in his third term in Congress, met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney last week at the White House to discuss his future options. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mark-walker-opts-to-sit-out-this-election-afterhis/article_4812a11a-4857-557f-9274-4e29f8b596d2.html

Sad News For Some Shoppers: While it first opened in 1992, and survived several rounds of Nationwide Store Closings, the 95,000-square-foot Kmart in Clemmons, is Now Officially CLOSED. As recently as 2002, Kmart had 16 stores in the Triad. A Kmart in Waynesville is also closing, leaving the State with Two Remaining Stores, one in Raleigh and one in Kill Devil Hills. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/last-kmart-exits-forsyth-after-years-of-discounts-and-blue/



One of three ways to get between Yadkin and Forsyth counties is getting a facelift.

The NCDOT said its plans to replace the 75-year-old bridge over the Yadkin River are in the final stages. The bridge will be built just north of the existing one. The current bridge will stay open, so drivers will be able to continue crossing the river. Plans include wider lanes and additional safety features. https://www.wxii12.com/article/ncdot-replacing-75-year-old-bridge-over-yadkin-river/30247298

Good News for Parents of Kids using Instagram – has a new feature that will use artificial intelligence to help combat bullying. If a user writes a caption on a photo or video that the AI deems offensive, that user will receive a prompt that alerts them their language could be considered bullying. That alert will give the user a chance to possibly change or delete their words before they are able to post anything.

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/living/story/instagram-now-artificial-intelligence-stop-bullying-67751631

The New Duck Donuts has opened its first franchise store in Winston-Salem, two years after opening in High Point and Greensboro. Located next to Clean Juice and Viva Chicken at 3485 Burke Mill Road in Burke Mill Village shopping center, a key part of the Duck Donuts concept is that customers can have donuts THEIR way, by choosing from about 10 coatings, 7 toppings and 4 drizzles — AND, you can get as Many of each as You Want!

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/duck-donuts-opens-its-first-winston-salem-store/article_e834d16f-dd85-537b-a4ef-efc2bbee4a06.html



Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines

FedEx…

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx Same Day

UPS…

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

US Postal Service…

DEC 20: First class mail

DEC 21: Priority Mail

DEC 23: Priority Express

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/12/02/holiday-shipping-deadlines-when-ship-fedex-ups-usps-amazon/4311371002/

Select Triad Post Office locations will be OPEN on SAT + SUN before Christmas.

Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greensboro – Friendly Station on Murrow Blvd: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.



