Tuesday News

The “Great South American Eclipse” is here. Thousands of people in parts of South America will watch day turn to night this afternoon during this year’s only total solar eclipse. Most of the eclipse will happen over the Pacific Ocean. In South America, it will start near La Serena, Chile and end over Buenos Aires, Argentina. Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Brazil will also enjoy a partial eclipse. Not in South American? You can watch live on European Southern Observatory’s youtube channel.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/science/the-only-total-solar-eclipse-of-2019-is-coming-in-july/vi-AADpi62?ocid=spartandhp

Planning on vacationing somewhere for the long Fourth of July weekend? Hurry up and get out of town.

With Independence Day falling on Thursday, AAA expects an additional 1.9 million Americans to travel for the holiday between July 3 and July 7 over last year.

Thanks to a mix of holiday travelers and commuters leaving work, the absolute worst time to hit the road will be Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., “With record-level travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around our major metros,” “Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, hands down, Wednesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road.” The national gas price average is $2.66 a gallon -19 cents less than this time last year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2019/07/01/fourth-july-trip-worst-time-hit-road-trip/1582163001/

Voting to select the top three photos for the 2020 Carolina Farm Credit Calendar will be open to the public at carolinafarmcredit.com until July 31st. More than 900 photos were submitted including children on farms, farm animals, equipment and machinery, and scenery. The 36 finalists are displayed on the Carolina Farm Credit website. Visitors will be able to vote once a day for their favorite pictures through July 31. Following the completion of voting, the three photos with the most votes will be awarded first, second and third place, and receive cash prizes. The additional calendar photos will be selected from the remaining finalists. carolinafarmcredit.com

Putting glass with other recyclables outside of homes to be picked up is no longer an option for Greensboro residents as of yesterday. If you want to recycle your glass, you’ll have to go to one of four places set up specifically to receive it. Greensboro Waste Production Supervisor Tori Carle says: “This is a lot better for glass. It’s also a lot better for our other recyclables like paper and metal and plastic.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/01/city-of-greensboro-will-no-longer-accept-glass-in-recycle-bins/

Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals: The United States takes on England this afternoon at 3PM. The winner advances to the championship game on Sunday.

Fourteen students from Forsyth Tech won awards, including one gold and three silver medals, during the SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky., last week. This was the 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students. At this year’s National Conference, more than 6,500 state contest winners competed in 103 categories, working against the clock and contestants from other schools to demonstrate their expertise

MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY – HIGH 91 – Slight Chance of an afternoon shower….