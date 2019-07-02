Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News

Tuesday News

Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News

Like

The “Great South American Eclipse” is here. Thousands of people in parts of South America will watch day turn to night this afternoon during this year’s only total solar eclipse. Most of the eclipse will happen over the Pacific Ocean. In South America, it will start near La Serena, Chile and end over Buenos Aires, Argentina. Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Brazil will also enjoy a partial eclipse. Not in South American? You can watch live on European Southern Observatory’s youtube channel.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/science/the-only-total-solar-eclipse-of-2019-is-coming-in-july/vi-AADpi62?ocid=spartandhp

 

 

Planning on vacationing somewhere for the long Fourth of July weekend? Hurry up and get out of town.

With Independence Day falling on Thursday, AAA expects an additional 1.9 million Americans to travel for the holiday between July 3 and July 7 over last year.

Thanks to a mix of holiday travelers and commuters leaving work, the absolute worst time to hit the road will be Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.,  “With record-level travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around our major metros,” “Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, hands down, Wednesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road.”  The national gas price average is $2.66 a gallon -19 cents less than this time last year.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2019/07/01/fourth-july-trip-worst-time-hit-road-trip/1582163001/

 

 

 

Voting to select the top three photos for the 2020 Carolina Farm Credit Calendar will be open to the public at carolinafarmcredit.com until July 31st. More than 900 photos were submitted including children on farms, farm animals, equipment and machinery, and scenery. The 36 finalists are displayed on the Carolina Farm Credit website. Visitors will be able to vote once a day for their favorite pictures through July 31. Following the completion of voting, the three photos with the most votes will be awarded first, second and third place, and receive cash prizes. The additional calendar photos will be selected from the remaining finalists.   carolinafarmcredit.com

 

 

Putting glass with other recyclables outside of homes to be picked up is no longer an option for Greensboro residents as of yesterday.  If you want to recycle your glass, you’ll have to go to one of four places set up specifically to receive it. Greensboro Waste Production Supervisor Tori Carle says:  “This is a lot better for glass. It’s also a lot better for our other recyclables like paper and metal and plastic.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/01/city-of-greensboro-will-no-longer-accept-glass-in-recycle-bins/

Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals: The United States takes on England this afternoon at 3PM. The winner advances to the championship game on Sunday.

Fourteen students from Forsyth Tech won awards, including one gold and three silver medals, during the SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky., last week. This was the 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students.   At this year’s National Conference, more than 6,500 state contest winners competed in 103 categories, working against the clock and contestants from other schools to demonstrate their expertise

 

MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY – HIGH 91 – Slight Chance of an afternoon shower….

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Mary’s Hope

Wally DeckerJul 02, 2019

Monday News

Wally DeckerJul 01, 2019

Lifehacker: “Did leave the stove ON?” Snap a photo?

Verne HillJun 28, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Jul 8 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Summer Quarter begins[...]
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes