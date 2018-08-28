Search
Tuesday News

Verne Hill Aug 28, 2018

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools welcomed students back with celebrations and cheers on Monday, as more than 55,000 students started the 2018-19 school year. There were high fives and fist bumps, and also words of encouragement, as the students began their first day. Monday was also the first school day at Appalachian State University Academy at Middle Fork, or the Academy, which was formerly a WS/FCS elementary school. Middle Fork is one of nine laboratory schools across the state, each of which will be run by an education college in the UNC system, all of which were selected because of low performance in recent years.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-students-enter-school-year-with-fist-bumps-and-high/article_56791cdc-eaee-5aa7-8d9c-2aa8eebdde41.html

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has launched a mobile app that keeps parents in tune with their child’s school. The WC/FCS app allows parents to follow grades and sports programs. There’s even a feature that lets parents track where their child’s school bus is. You can watch a video on this new app by clicking on the link to this story at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.
https://myfox8.com/2018/08/27/keep-up-with-your-kids-school-with-the-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-app/

A New Grant struck a chord at Oak View Elementary School, in High Point. Oak View was one of four local schools set to receive a portion of a $1 million grant over three years. The grant, paid through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation’s Keys of Inspiration Fund, will support music education. At Oak View, the funds will purchase 30 brand new keyboards as well as the materials teachers need to teach kids how to use them.
https://myfox8.com/2018/08/27/grant-gives-the-gift-of-music-to-oak-view-elementary/

 

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is recalling one specific lot of Children’s Advil because of concerns that a labeling error could lead to an overdose. The Voluntary recall of the 4-ounce bottles of bubble gum-flavored Children’s Advil Suspension because the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the instruction label on the bottle is in milliliters, according to a press release. For a complete listing of the details of the product being recalled, just click on the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/27/pfizer-recalls-childrens-advil-flavor-due-to-overdose-fears/

 

 

A Mount Airy church was engulfed by fire Monday evening. Faith Baptist Church, in the Toast community of Mount Airy, appears to be a total loss. With several thousands of dollars in damage. No injuries were reported, and there is no word on what started the fire. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/27/firefighters-battle-large-fire-at-mount-airy-church/

 

The Potential Renegotiating of the U.S. and Mexico Trade Agreement is not likely to bring back apparel and textile-production jobs, however, it could benefit North Carolina consumers and farmers. BIG Winners in North Carolina, from a deal, will be Agriculture and Food Products — Mainly in Meat. The State Vehicle-Parts Industry will Also be a Winner.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/revamped-u-s–mexico-trade-talks-could-lower-consumer/article_2dfe70be-b817-55f9-bb4c-0caeba8d0999.html

 

The intersection of Broad Street and Gloria Avenue, in the Washington Park area, will be closed to all traffic starting at 9 a.m. this morning to replace a manhole. Work is scheduled to be completed, and the intersection reopened, by 5 p.m. Friday. During the closure vehicles will not be able to cross the intersection in either direction. Detours will be posted.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/broad-street-at-gloria-avenue-to-close-wednesday-through-friday/article_74bdb96b-a9d1-5e16-a566-9e674911eae6.html


Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast
Today: Mostly Sunny… High 91
Tonight: Clear… Low 72
Wednesday: Sunny… High 91
Thursday into the Weekend:
Increasing Chance of Storms with Highs in the Upper 80’s

