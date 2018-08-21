Tuesday News

He kept vigil over the UNC campus for more than a century. Confederate soldier, Silent Sam was taken down and destroyed by protestors last night in Chapel Hill. The University and local police are determining what actions should be taken.

https://myfox8.com/2018/08/21/silent-sam-brought-down-on-tape-in-unc-chapel-hill-protest/

As the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria approaches, disaster relief groups are still at work in Puerto Rico, helping with recovery efforts. And at least one group is using solar power to aid with those efforts. Samaritan’s Purse plans to install 100 solar power systems in a rural part of the island, where the power supply was spotty even before Hurricane Maria. These solar systems can run a small refrigerator, fans, a charger, and electric lights. They’re primarily serving folks who need refrigeration for their medication.

https://factsandtrends.net/2018/08/14/solar-panels-power-hurricane-recovery-in-puerto-rico/

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Teachers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are stocking up on free school supplies as the first day of school approaches on Monday. The Educator Warehouse, in its eighth year, is a nonprofit that falls under the Forsyth Education Partnership to offset the cost teachers bear for stocking classrooms. Located behind the Diggs-Latham Elementary School building, the Educator Warehouse has several rooms filled with classroom supplies, ranging from pencils, erasers and paper, to books and poster boards.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/with-money-for-classroom-supplies-coming-out-of-teachers-pockets/article_34d53b21-447e-5d9c-88c6-134de6e83ef1.html

If you’re a History Buff – AND – a Lover of Old-time Beef Sandwiches – you’ve, no doubt, seen the Big Hat Sign at Arby’s on Knollwood (in Winston Salem) over the Years. You May have Also noticed, that, like so Many of these old signs, it was starting to dim, and even had many burned out spots, diminishing the old-school sign. No More! New Lights for the sign have Big Hat shining have it shining Brighter than Ever! And, if you want to see a Really Picture OF the Hat, check out the link at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-landmark-the-old-hat-at-arby-s-gets/article_5eaa34bc-e376-57fe-bde6-d269da3232f6.html

Communities in Schools of Lexington/Davidson County, in collaboration with Fly High Lexington, will host the Eighth Annual Big Toy Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug 25) at the Davidson County Airport. Some of the “big toys,” will include airplanes, helicopters, heavy construction equipment, fire trucks, police cars, classic cars and dump trucks, among other vehicles. Tickets for admission are $5 for adults and free for children under 10 years of age. All monies raised by the event goes back to Communities in Schools.

http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20180820/big-toy-day-to-be-held-saturday