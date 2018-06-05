Tuesday News

AMBER ALERT: Emma Kennedy was last seen on Sunday in Danville, VA, and is believed to be traveling in a Gold Four Door Suzuki with North Carolina Plates – # EKZ-5093 – Please call Danville VA Police at 434-799-6510 if you have any information. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/05/amber-alert-for-7-month-old-virginia-girl-focused-in-north-carolina/ A Federal Court has ruled that printing – “In God We Trust” – on U.S. currency does Not amount to a Religious endorsement, and therefore does not violate the U.S. Constitution. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago made the ruling Thursday in a lawsuit which argued that the motto propagates a religious view that some oppose. The Lower Court tossed the suit, citing it was Not a threat, and described the phrase as a “Historical Reminder” of the Nation’s Heritage. http://www.klove.com/news/2018/06/04/Judge-In-God-We-Trust-On-Money-Isn-t-Religion-Endorsement/ Jack Phillips scored a Major Religious Freedom Victory—for himself, as ruling fails to resolve legal debate over the conscience rights of conservative Christians. In the Biggest Religious Liberty Case of the Year, the US Supreme Court sided 7–2 against a State Commission that unfairly singled out the Christian baker. https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2018/june/jack-phillips-masterpiece-cakeshop-wins-supreme-court-free-.html If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies. The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/05/regal-cinemas-will-show-these-kids-movies-for-1-this-summer-2/ Guilford County Schools is expanding its Summer Meals Program with New School Feeding Locations, Additional Mobile Units and Community Partners. In 2013, 68,000 meals were served over the whole Summer. Last Summer, they were able to provide 254,000 Meals. One in four children in North Carolina struggle with the issue of hunger and when school is out they go without. For a Complete Listing of the Various Feeding Locations in Guilford and Forsyth Counties, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/04/list-of-feeding-site-for-guilford-forsyth-schools-summer-meals-programs/ Today is a BIG Primary Tuesday in Eight States across the Nation. Votes cast Today will have a Tremendous Impact on what takes place in our Nations Capitol, as we approach Mid-Term Elections this coming Fall! http://www.klove.com/news/2018/06/05/Big-Primary-Day-Across-The-Nation/ Dropping by Two-Cents on the Week, the National Gas Price average is $2.95. This is the first time there has been a Decrease in the National Average since mid-March. North Carolina, and our Neighboring States, Virginia and Tennessee, dropped THREE-Cents on the gallon. https://gasprices.aaa.com/national-gas-price-average-falls-first-time-three-months/ 1 in 59 Children are affected, and $137 Billion is being spent annually, to support those with Autism. Nourishing Hope, a World Leading Authority on Nutrition and Dietary Intervention for the Healing of Autism, just announced that a recent study proves that Nutrition and Dietary Intervention Do, in fact, significantly Reduce the symptoms and behaviors associated with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The study measured the effects of six nutritional interventions introduced over the course of a year, and demonstrated to be effective at improving the symptoms of Autism. http://www.klove.com/news/2018/06/04/Can-Good-Nutrition-Be-Effective-At-Improving-Autism-/ The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a 75 percent chance that this year’s hurricane season will be near or above normal. That translates to 10 to 16 named storms, with winds at or above 39 miles per hour. Of these, five to nine could become hurricanes. Flooding is the most serious risk during hurricanes and other major storms. In coastal areas, high tides and storm surge are factors in flooding risks, and as we’ve seen lately, the Mid-Atlantic areas that are often hit by the recoil of these storms. http://www.klove.com/news/2018/06/04/Forecasters-Predict-Busy-Hurricane-Season-podcast-/ Luke Terry has been inspiring friends and family his entire young life. The 16-year-old lifelong Braves fan, on Monday night, got the opportunity to announce Atlanta’s first-round draft pick: Florida high school pitcher Carter Stewart. “It was unbelievable to stand up there and get applause from everybody,” Terry said with a big smile. Terry recently finished his freshman year at Cornersville High School, where he played catcher and helped his baseball team to a 17-12 record this past season. But, you see, what makes Terry Different from just any Other Catcher, is that Terry has Only One Arm! Terry had his right arm amputated when he was only 19 months old after he contracted E. coli. That hasn’t prevented him from playing ball, though… Yes, with just One Arm. https://www.mlb.com/cut4/luke-terry-the-high-school-catcher-with-one-arm-will-announce-braves-first-draft-pick/c-279613898 TRAFFIC… Business 40 will close between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue from Friday to Sunday, so that workers can install the girders that will support the parkway when the widened version spans Business 40 sometime later this year. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-for-work-to-build–lane-bridge-at/article_030aae37-c9f4-53d6-8177-93ab6f7219e1.html Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast Today: Sunny… High 83 Tonight: Clear… Low 60 Wednesday: Sunny… High 83