Tuesday News

Tuesday News

Verne Hill Jun 15, 2021

Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program “ENERGY at the Park” will return to five neighborhoods from 10:00am to

2:00pm, Mondays thru Thursdays, June 21st through August 5th.
First graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and Free Lunch.  Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.  https://myfox8.com/news/free-greensboro-playground-program-returns-provides-meals-for-children/

 

The Child Tax Credit will look very different in 2021 due to the American Rescue Plan Act.  The payments will be larger, they will be sent out to more people and they will be issued on a monthly basis – rather than as a yearly tax credit.  IRS officials announced on June 7th that it has started sending letters to more than 36 million American families, who “may be eligible to receive the monthly credits.”  The actual payments will begin on July 15th. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/verify-when-will-i-receive-a-child-tax-credit-how-large-will-the-payment-be-child-tax-credit-2021-stimulus-irs-new-child-calculator-dc-virginia-md/65-b0a8ae46-7621-49da-a67d-8c1be36b8588

 

The need for construction workers has grown across the Piedmont Triad. Companies are trying to get more people in the door and some without experience on a construction site.  “I’ve always said we got more to do than we have people to do with, but now it’s a very literal statement,”  according to Daniel Lynch, President of J.R. Lynch and Sons Construction. He also says there are “Labor positions, Operator positions, or Office positions—all across the board.”  https://myfox8.com/news/construction-workers-needed-in-piedmont/

 

The NC State baseball team punched their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha over the weekend, with a late game home run to win it.

For the first time since 2013 the Wolfpack are just six wins away from bringing home the school’s first ever baseball national championship.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/nc-state-headed-to-college-world-series-with-eight-triad-natives-on-roster-omaha-national-championship/83-d6215cb2-bdbc-4f8a-b48c-ea2c6d2f8011

 

 

You may have never thought of it this way before, but the hot months of late Spring through late Summer are often referred to as “Pavement Burn Season” by Medical Professionals in many Burn Centers.  When you consider the fact that by 2:00 in the afternoon, pavement in direct sunlight can heat up to between 170 to 180 Fahrenheit, that can lead to even Third-Degree Burns.  Now we’re familiar with pets suffering burn on their paws, but we’re talking Humans here—to the tune of 13% of serious burns During the hot months.  And it’s apparently not just Pavement; Car Door Handles—Seat Belt Buckles—and even Leather Car Seats can cause serious burns as well.  Bottom Line?  Stay Informed and Aware to keep yourself safe.  https://www.klove.com/news/health/its-that-hot-doctors-warn-of-burns-from-asphalt-as-heat-wave-hits-the-west-23356

 

What if your home could stay cool all on its own—No Electricity Required?  That’s the premise of Yi Zheng’s new invention. The Associate Professor at Northeastern University in Boston has created a sustainable material that can be used to make buildings or other objects able to keep cool without relying on conventional cooling systems.  Not only does the light-colored material reflect hot solar rays away from the building, it also sucks heat out of the interior, too—heat that is emitted from electronics, cooking, and human bodies.  Zheng and his colleagues found that the cooling paper can reduce a room’s temperature by as much as 10 degrees.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/cooling-paper-reflects-sun-and-sucks-heat-from-inside/

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Sunny… High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear… Low 60

WEDNESDAY THRU FRIDAY: Sunny… Highs 85 to 90

Previous PostLocal Flavors Summer Concert Series
