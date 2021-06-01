Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News

Tuesday News

Verne HillJun 01, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News

Like

Most People think of Memorial Day as the – “UNOFFICIAL Beginning of Summer.” – But, Grandfather Mountain is celebrating the Forthcoming arrival of Summer, with the Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble, a series of guided strolls that allows guests to observe the blooms and learn about their history, attributes and roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. – The programs, which take place at 2:00 pm daily, through June 6th, are Free with regular park admission.
https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/blue-ridge-mountains-in-full-bloom-as-spring-comes-to-a-close/article_28e9fbf8-94e6-5af9-a6da-cc9eded97a89.html

Minor-league Baseball Teams from Winston-Salem and Greensboro will play each other Tonight for the first time since Both franchises belonged to the Carolina League in 1968. – This is a Six Game Series that begins Tonight at 6:30 for the Winston Salem Dash, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, at the First National Bank Field. – Games continue, Thursday through Saturday at 6:30pm, 12 Noon on Wednesday, and 2:00pm Sunday. https://journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-at-greensboro-baseball-teams-will-meet-this-week-for-the-first-time-since/article_d2db8483-b496-5bb7-aa9d-e7484621c2c2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

There’s a Job Fair being hosted by Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County, this Wednesday, June 3rd, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem. – Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries;
Atrium Window and Doors; Area Wide Protective Services;
Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; and Many Others.

Pre-registration is not required. https://journalnow.com/business/local/goodwill-ncworks-plan-local-job-fair-wednesday/article

 

You may have Noticed that Duke Energy is busily working on North Peace Haven Road in Winston Salem. – The purpose is to make grid improvements that strengthen all service areas against severe weather, as well as physical and cyber threats – which will help to reduce outages and allow Duke Energy to more efficiently use crews and equipment during a storm response. – Specifically, along North Peace Haven Road, self-healing technology is being installed that can automatically detect a power outage and quickly reroute power to restore service faster.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-what-is-duke-energy-doing-on-north-peace-haven-road/article_f7903ece-bf04-11eb-85d3-b7f82a22f410.html#tracking-source=home-the-latest

While many Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, some lawmakers are already talking about a fifth – calling for additional rounds of economic relief from the federal government for families still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. – The letter, dated May 17th, doesn’t mention a dollar amount but lays out the possibility of two additional rounds of relief.
https://myfox8.com/news/two-new-stimulus-checks-these-lawmakers-want-more-direct-payments/

 

If you’re in the Process of Booking YOUR Vacation, Be Aware that Fake vacations are becoming a thing – as Websites that are made to look like AirBnB or booking sites or rental car companies are popping up. –
The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are creating look-a-like websites mimicking travel programs like TSA Pre-Check and Global Entry. – Make sure to –

  • Double-check you have the correct link
  • Look for signs that the link is secure and starts with “https”, the “S” is key
  • If it is a government website, it should end in “.gov”

A major indicator of a scam is an unusual payment method, like a money transfer or being asked to pay in gift cards.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/ready-for-vacation-how-to-make-sure-youre-not-booking-on-a-fake-site-the-better-business-bureau-warns-consumers/83-7da1e941-a62d-4997-bf58-f9b07057fa52

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny… High 81

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy… Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy w/ chance of Storms… High 81

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWinMock: Community Day June 05, 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News

Verne HillJun 02, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 02, 2021

WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW

Wally DeckerJun 01, 2021

Community Events

Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, kitchen items are needed! http://www.sunnysideministry.org[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes