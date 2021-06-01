Tuesday News

Most People think of Memorial Day as the – “UNOFFICIAL Beginning of Summer.” – But, Grandfather Mountain is celebrating the Forthcoming arrival of Summer, with the Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble, a series of guided strolls that allows guests to observe the blooms and learn about their history, attributes and roles they play in the mountain’s ecological communities. – The programs, which take place at 2:00 pm daily, through June 6th, are Free with regular park admission.

Minor-league Baseball Teams from Winston-Salem and Greensboro will play each other Tonight for the first time since Both franchises belonged to the Carolina League in 1968. – This is a Six Game Series that begins Tonight at 6:30 for the Winston Salem Dash, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers, at the First National Bank Field. – Games continue, Thursday through Saturday at 6:30pm, 12 Noon on Wednesday, and 2:00pm Sunday.

There’s a Job Fair being hosted by Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County, this Wednesday, June 3rd, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem. – Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries;

Atrium Window and Doors; Area Wide Protective Services;

Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; and Many Others.

You may have Noticed that Duke Energy is busily working on North Peace Haven Road in Winston Salem. – The purpose is to make grid improvements that strengthen all service areas against severe weather, as well as physical and cyber threats – which will help to reduce outages and allow Duke Energy to more efficiently use crews and equipment during a storm response. – Specifically, along North Peace Haven Road, self-healing technology is being installed that can automatically detect a power outage and quickly reroute power to restore service faster.

While many Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, some lawmakers are already talking about a fifth – calling for additional rounds of economic relief from the federal government for families still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. – The letter, dated May 17th, doesn’t mention a dollar amount but lays out the possibility of two additional rounds of relief.

If you’re in the Process of Booking YOUR Vacation, Be Aware that Fake vacations are becoming a thing – as Websites that are made to look like AirBnB or booking sites or rental car companies are popping up. –

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are creating look-a-like websites mimicking travel programs like TSA Pre-Check and Global Entry. – Make sure to –

Double-check you have the correct link

Look for signs that the link is secure and starts with “https”, the “S” is key

If it is a government website, it should end in “.gov”

A major indicator of a scam is an unusual payment method, like a money transfer or being asked to pay in gift cards.

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny… High 81

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy… Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy w/ chance of Storms… High 81