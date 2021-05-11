TUESDAY NEWS

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order on Monday declaring a State of Emergency in North Carolina in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline after a cyberattack over the weekend.

Under the State of Emergency, motor vehicle fuel regulations are temporarily suspended to ensure adequate fuel supply throughout NC.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. At the moment, officials said there is no fuel shortage.

The State Legislature cleared Monday a State Senate bill that would license Behavioral Analysts who provide treatment to children with autism. The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103, titled “Reduce Regulations to Help Children with Autism,” cleared the Senate on March 17th by a 48-0 vote. The bill is a game-changer for thousands of families affected by autism in North Carolina, expanding access to treatment and reducing costs for children with autism in North Carolina, which is a huge win for these families, especially in rural areas that are in desperate need for more providers. The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper.

If you’ve been wondering when you might receive your NC State Tax Refund, the NC Department of Revenue says they have fully processed over 3.8 million returns so far this tax season, and that they are currently more than meeting their published expectations for refunds for most returns, which is 6 weeks for electronically-filed and 12 weeks for paper-filed.

However, some returns are subject to additional review due to identity theft prevention measures, which can cause a delay. Taxpayers may call 877-252-4052 to check the status of their refund.

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities. Shots could begin as soon as Thursday.

The NCWorks Career Center will host an in-person hiring event on

May 13th. Employers like Area Wide Protective, Waffle House, All Systems Restored and Mega Force Staffing will be there talking to applicants. Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes. The hiring event will happen at the NCWorks location in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road, from 10 am to 2 pm.

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Partly Sunny… High 70

TONIGHT: Chance of Rain… Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Rain… High 60

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny… High 68