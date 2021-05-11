Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog TUESDAY NEWS

TUESDAY NEWS

Verne HillMay 11, 2021Comments Off on TUESDAY NEWS

Like

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order on Monday declaring a State of Emergency in North Carolina in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline after a cyberattack over the weekend.

Under the State of Emergency, motor vehicle fuel regulations are temporarily suspended to ensure adequate fuel supply throughout NC.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.  At the moment, officials said there is no fuel shortage.

https://myfox8.com/news/gov-cooper-issues-state-of-emergency-after-colonial-pipeline-cyberattack-to-ensure-adequate-supply-of-fuel-across-nc/

 

The State Legislature cleared Monday a State Senate bill that would license Behavioral Analysts who provide treatment to children with autism.  The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103, titled “Reduce Regulations to Help Children with Autism,” cleared the Senate on March 17th by a 48-0 vote.  The bill is a game-changer for thousands of families affected by autism in North Carolina, expanding access to treatment and reducing costs for children with autism in North Carolina, which is a huge win for these families, especially in rural areas that are in desperate need for more providers.  The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/autism-focused-licensure-bill-clears-state-legislature/article_ef1e564a-b1bc-11eb-96b6-8b6cdd791c3a.html#tracking-source=home-the-latest

 

 

 

If you’ve been wondering when you might receive your NC State Tax Refund, the NC Department of Revenue says they have fully processed over 3.8 million returns so far this tax season, and that they are currently more than meeting their published expectations for refunds for most returns, which is 6 weeks for electronically-filed and 12 weeks for paper-filed.

However, some returns are subject to additional review due to identity theft prevention measures, which can cause a delay.  Taxpayers may call 877-252-4052 to check the status of their refund.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-will-my-state-tax-refund-be-issued/article_620a3fcc-aea5-11eb-bb31-539364475a86.html

 

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.  Shots could begin as soon as Thursday.

https://www.klove.com/news/health/fda-okays-pfizer-vaccine-for-kids-as-young-as-12-22433

 

The NCWorks Career Center will host an in-person hiring event on

May 13th.  Employers like Area Wide Protective, Waffle House, All Systems Restored and Mega Force Staffing will be there talking to applicants.  Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.  The hiring event will happen at the NCWorks location in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road, from 10 am to 2 pm.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/nc-works-hiring-event-greensboro-may-13/83-15f66964-bc1b-4527-b661-792513439e06

 

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Partly Sunny… High 70

TONIGHT: Chance of Rain… Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Rain… High 60

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny… High 68

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNEEDTOBREATHE: Raleigh Concert in October
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Joytime 2021 in September

Verne HillMay 12, 2021

NEEDTOBREATHE: Raleigh Concert in October

Wally DeckerMay 11, 2021

Monday News

Verne HillMay 10, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes