Tuesday News

Verne HillMar 10, 2020Comments Off on Tuesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, March 10, 2020
What a difference three months can make in terms of the local hiring outlook.

Manpower Inc. said in a survey timed for release today that 21% of Winston-Salem area employers plan to hire in the second quarter.  By comparison, 32% of employers expected to add staff in the first quarter.  Speaking OF Hiring – the 2020 JOB FAIRS takes place Tomorrow – Wednesday, March 11th – from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the Millennium Center on 5th street.  Go to – JournalCareers.com for more information.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/winston-salem-employers-project-lower-hiring-plans-for-second-quarter/article_bc056033-6862-5aee-86e4-f033666c07bc.html

 

By Now, we know that a Two-Year Project will begin this spring to convert all or parts of four major downtown streets to two-way traffic, bringing to completion commitments the city made in the run-up to the Business 40 renovation.  Since each pair of streets will take about a year to convert, the city has Two More Information Sessions.  Today, you can attend from 11:00am to 1:00pm, in third floor conference room of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First Street, and then this Thursday, March 12th, 11:00am to 1:00pm at same location in the Stuart building.
https://www.journalnow.com/z-no-digital/two-way-traffic-coming-to-four-major-streets-in-downtown/article_05619c53-93d3-5411-ab04-9723cb20fb37.html

 

The 2020 ACC TOURNAMENT is “On Schedule as of Now” – Today through Saturday – Todays schedule at the Greensboro Coliseum is first game at 4:30, with Wake-Forest vs. Pittsburgh – and, then – 7:00 Tonight, with Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina.  Be sure to allow ample time for congested traffic around the coliseum during the Tournament.
www.journalnow.com

 

IT’S ANOTHER GIRL! – A female White RHINO, that is! – Born at the N.C. Zoo on February 24th – she is the Second born at the zoo This year, and the Fourth in the past Two years.  Last week, the zoo announced the name of the rhino born on January 5th. The staff named her “Mguu” (M-goo) because it means “foot” in Swali, and she had big feet, the news release said.  The name of the new calf has not been announced.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/it-s-another-girl-nc-zoo-sees-four-white-rhino/article_a35d49b9-0baf-588c-9647-ae719c961ab0.html

 

Alamance Parks employees are helping to bring life to an ancient mountain range, as a New Park puts visitors on Top of Alamance County – the Highest Point, East of Greensboro.  Workers are blazing a one-mile trail that will go to the top of the Cane Creek Mountains.  The Park will be All Natural, perfect for hikers, people that want to get away from town, and experience the natural world.  https://myfox8.com/news/new-park-puts-visitors-on-top-of-alamance-county/

 

Speaking OF Parks – Winston-Salem residents are invited to attend any of the Four Open Houses that Recreation & Parks will hold during March to showcase the variety of recreation programs and facilities the city offers.  The Open Houses will include Interactive Demonstrations and Door Prizes will be awarded, including Free Tickets to Wake Forest University and Thunderbirds games.

The open house locations and dates are found by clicking the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!  https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-residents-invited-to-attend-recreation-parks-open-houses/

 

Trina Carr said she thanks GOD that she was not injured when her truck erupted in flames around Noon on Sunday in Deer Park, Texas.  The truck’s dash was completely burned-up, and dissolved into ash and melted plastic, as was the engine compartment and passenger compartment.  Upon searching the truck, a Bible and a notebook that belonged to Carr were found seemingly untouched.  Except for the back cover of the Bible that had some damage and a little water on the pages, it was completely intact.
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-deaths/article/Bible-left-unscathed-by-flames-that-engulf-a-Deer-15117692.php?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=twitter.com

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Chance of Showers until around 2:00, then Mostly Cloudy… High 64…

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy… Low 51…

Wednesday: Partly Sunny… High 67…

Thursday: Partly Sunny… High 69…

