Tuesday is National Hamburger Day

Verne HillMay 28, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday is National Hamburger Day

Check out a list of burger bargains …  https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/05/27/national-burger-day-2019-free-burgers-and-specials-tuesday/3760580002/

Offers.com surveyed 1,200 consumers to find out their favorite spot to grab a burger. Five Guys was the top pick with 28%, followed by In-N-Out, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Burger King.

NOTE:  Always cook ground beef to at least 160˚F using an internal thermometer.

 

