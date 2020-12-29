Tuesday, December 29, 2020 WBFJ NEWS

New Year holiday schedule changes (closings and changes)

Closed THIS Friday (DEC 01)

Winston-Salem city offices.

Forsyth County offices

State offices.

Federal offices

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.

Garbage collections (WS/FC): Today thru Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Monday, DEC 4, 2021.

Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.

Red-week recycling collections: Today through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

Holiday schedules: Landfill, yard waste facility & 3RC EnviroStation

This Friday, Jan. 1: All 4 solid waste facilities will be closed in Forsyth County.

The Recycling station in Forsyth County will be closed on Dec 31 and Jan. 1.

Reminder: All non-essential in-person court proceedings have been halted in North Carolina til the ‘first of the year’ 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

What to do with that REAL Christmas tree??????

The city of Winston-Salem will collect (real) Christmas trees and put them to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides.

*Residents in single family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

*If you want to dispose of your real trees quickly can take them to SEVERAL locations recycling through Jan. 31, 2021 including…

Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), Shattalon Dr.

Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.

Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.

Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Rd.

For more information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

College Football: BOWL GAMES

TODAY: Cheez-It Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Miami (ESPN / 5:30pm)

Alamo Bowl, Texas vs. Colorado (ESPN / 9pm)

Wednesday (DEC 30)

Wake Forest vs Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (NOON on ESPN)

Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds and flu?

‘Safety protocols’ used during the COVID-19 pandemic (the 3W’s), can help protect us from colds and flu this winter. Health officials are encouraging us to continue practicing good hand hygiene, physical distancing, and mask wearing to not only prevent COVID-19 but also reduce colds and influenza.

High Point University ‘Drive-Thru Christmas’ happening now thru January 01.

Times: 3pm til 8pm daily. FREE event. Check out You can see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and toy soldiers and a life-size Nativity scene.

Brenner Children’s Hospital is now offering appointment-only, drive-up COVID-19 testing for children and young adults up to 22 years of age.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with those under 18.

Times: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 must first visit a health care provider who will order the test and schedule an appointment at the testing center.

Those without symptoms, but who need a test to return to daycare, school or work, should make an appointment in advance by calling 336-702-8054.

“Sing to the LORD a new song;

sing to the LORD, all the earth.

Sing to the LORD, bless His name;

proclaim His salvation day after day.

Declare His glory among the nations,

His wonderful deeds among all people”.

-Psalm 96:1-3

New Year’s Resolutions. Setting ‘goals’ for the new year.

Fact: Researchers say over half of us (60%) make New Year’s resolutions,

but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.

Interesting findings about New Year’s resolutions…

-Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions. Yet, saving money is also in the top five for most commonly failed resolutions.

-More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before January 31.

-Women make health-focused resolutions while men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol.

So, what are we all wishing for this year?

Some of the TOP New Year’s resolutions according to one survey…

Diet or eat healthier (71%) Exercise more (65%) Lose weight (54%) Save more and spend less (32%) Learn a new skill or hobby (26%) Quit smoking (21%) Read more (17%) Find another job (16%) Drink less alcohol (15%) Spend more time with family and friends (13%)

Helpful tips: How to make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions this year…

Pick one main resolution and one or two secondary ones.

Write your resolutions down and post them in easy-to-see places.

Find a way to work on your resolutions every day.

Start just one new habit per month.

Keep track of your progress on a calendar.

