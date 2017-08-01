Tuesday August 1st News

Theres a new Park in town – City officials have announced a ribbon cutting on Aug. 15 to mark the opening of Quarry Park, a new city park built on the site of a former Vulcan Materials quarry on the southeast side of Winston-Salem. The Quarry Park will be more of a place for passive activities and relaxation, rather than one that has playgrounds and picnic shelters for people to rent. One of the key features of the new park will be its connections to the city greenway system. www.journalnow.com

It’s time for back to school shopping – Hanesbrands has announced its annual community clearance sale Aug. 16-19 in Winston-Salem. The sale will be held in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building off University Parkway. Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less. Items will include socks, underwear, T-shirts and activewear from the company’s top brands. Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, 17 and 18; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19. www.journalnow.com

A new look for local Food Lions – With a produce cooler, more grab-and-go items and a gluten-free section, the grocery chain has made a $178 million capital investment right here in the Triad this year. In addition to remodeling its Triad stores, Food Lion said it has lowered prices and hired more than 1,000 additional associates in the region. Along with a dedicated gluten-free area and a section for products from North Carolina, Food Lion has grown its selection of Nature’s Place meats, Produce, bakery items as well as and natural and organic selections. www.journalnow.com

The smell of Friday Night Football is in the air – The first official practice started last night. Following an often-tedious and sometimes-grueling offseason with conditioning workouts and skill development, the first official day of fall practice can bring a heightened level of energy and excitement for high school football teams.

There is a newly formed Piedmont Triad 3-A division- consist of Parkland, Mount Tabor and defending 4-A state champion Greensboro Dudley, as well as North Forsyth, Southwest Guilford, Greensboro Smith and Western Guilford.

In addition to football, practice for high school volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf and boys and girls cross country officially begins today, as well as Marching Band. www.journalnow.com

In the latest Ask SAM: Scam call did not come from the IRS- The IRS does not initiate contact about any problems with a telephone call, they will send you a letter instead. They will not require you pay your taxes a certain way, or ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone; they will not threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying; or demand that you pay taxes and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you supposedly owe.

Do not give out any information, and hang up immediately. You can contact the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 800-366-4484 or by going online to www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml.

If you think there’s a chance you might owe taxes and want to be sure, do not deal with the person who called you. Instead, call the IRS directly at 800-829-1040. www.journalnow.com

Emily not a threat to NC- Tropical Storm Emily dumped heavy rain over much of Florida on yesterday, no injuries or major property damage reported. Emily is moving eastward across Florida. Emily, the fifth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall Monday morning on Anna Maria Island near the Tampa-St. Petersburg area and moved across the central part of the state. www.yahoo.com

In the latest shake-up inside White House – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a statement yesterday that “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director,. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. Kelly was officially sworn in as Trump’s chief of staff Monday morning. www.yahoonews.com

This Day in History – 1981 MTV make its debut in the US and airs its first video “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles.