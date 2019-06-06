The Tucker Greater Vision Outreach Ministry in Thomasville

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 09, 2019)
Verne chats with Dustin Hester with ‘Greater Vision Outreach Ministry’ our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)
Their mission: Helping those in need – both physically and spiritually – to eventually become self-sufficient. ‘Greater Vision Outreach Ministry’, located in Thomasville, serves Davidson County and surrounding communities.
www.bchfamily.org/help/greatervision
Call 336-926-1937
Listen to our interview now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
