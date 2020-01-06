Try Jasmine for a ‘mood booster’

Jasmine has an incredible effect on your body. When it comes to soothing your body and mind, researchers say it’s as effective as some prescription drugs.
This scent has the power to improve your mood. Plus, Jasmine can improve your quality of sleep (as reported by a recent German study).
Read more…
Keep Jasmine Plant in Your Room. Jasmine Reduces Anxiety, Panic Attacks, and Depression
