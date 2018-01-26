Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Trump: ‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

Trump: ‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

Verne HillJan 26, 2018Comments Off on Trump: ‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

Like

Healthcare professionals have a big, powerful friend in the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division set up by the Trump administration through the federal government’s Health and Human Services (HHS).

Those involved one way or another with the health care field who feel they’ve faced discrimination can reach out to this new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints 

Read more: CBN News:  https://goo.gl/8NyZRF

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, JAN 26, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Husband with Alzheimer’s asks his wife of 34 years to marry him

Verne HillJan 26, 2018

Devotional for Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregivers

Verne HillJan 26, 2018

Filing your tax return early can help against scammers

Verne HillJan 26, 2018

Community Events

Jan
26
Fri
6:15 pm “Pink Out” Cancer Awareness Fund... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
“Pink Out” Cancer Awareness Fund... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jan 26 @ 6:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Come cheer on the Triad Titans (boys & girls teams) as they do battle on the hardwood against Community Baptist; all for a great cause! Proceeds: Cancer Research 336.996.7573  x107 Everyone is encouraged to wear pink!!
7:00 pm “Stand Out Worship” Celebration @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
“Stand Out Worship” Celebration @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Hosted by Chelsea Lattimore Musical Guests: Mike Teezy, Joshua Lattimore & others 336.475.1018
7:00 pm “Worship for the World” @ The Purple Cow (Winston-Salem)
“Worship for the World” @ The Purple Cow (Winston-Salem)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
$5.00 (at the door) Proceeds: 11-month Mission Trip thru World Race
7:00 pm Mike Teezy & Joshua Lattimore @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Mike Teezy & Joshua Lattimore @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Both artists are performing as part of the “Stand Out Worship” conference Tickets: 336.475.1018
Jan
27
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 27 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes