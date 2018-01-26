Trump: ‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

Healthcare professionals have a big, powerful friend in the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division set up by the Trump administration through the federal government’s Health and Human Services (HHS).
Those involved one way or another with the health care field who feel they’ve faced discrimination can reach out to this new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints
Read more: CBN News: https://goo.gl/8NyZRF
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Husband with Alzheimer’s asks his wife of 34 years to marry him - January 26, 2018
- Devotional for Alzheimer’s / Dementia Caregivers - January 26, 2018
- Filing your tax return early can help against scammers - January 26, 2018