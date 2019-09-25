Trump speaks to Religious Freedom at UN

President Trump has become the first US President to ever host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.
In his keynote address to the UN, President Trump pointed to alarming statistics showing 80% of the world’s population lives in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned.
And Christians are among the most heavily persecuted around the world. In fact, it’s estimated that 11 Christians die each day for their faith.
The President urged nations during his UN speech to repeal laws that restrict religious freedom and increase prosecution towards crimes against people of faith.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/september/trump-shines-spotlight-on-christians-being-killed-1st-president-to-host-un-religious-freedom-meeting
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Survey: Women need to get outside more! - September 25, 2019
- S@5: ‘Providence Culinary Training’ program - September 25, 2019
- Greensboro Aquatic Center mermaid certification for kids - September 25, 2019