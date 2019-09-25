Trump speaks to Religious Freedom at UN

President Trump has become the first US President to ever host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.

In his keynote address to the UN, President Trump pointed to alarming statistics showing 80% of the world’s population lives in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned.

And Christians are among the most heavily persecuted around the world. In fact, it’s estimated that 11 Christians die each day for their faith.

The President urged nations during his UN speech to repeal laws that restrict religious freedom and increase prosecution towards crimes against people of faith.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/september/trump-shines-spotlight-on-christians-being-killed-1st-president-to-host-un-religious-freedom-meeting