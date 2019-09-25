Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Trump speaks to Religious Freedom at UN

Trump speaks to Religious Freedom at UN

Verne HillSep 25, 2019Comments Off on Trump speaks to Religious Freedom at UN

Like

President Trump has become the first US President to ever host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom. 

In his keynote address to the UN, President Trump pointed to alarming statistics showing 80% of the world’s population lives in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned.

And Christians are among the most heavily persecuted around the world.  In fact, it’s estimated that 11 Christians die each day for their faith.

The President urged nations during his UN speech to repeal laws that restrict religious freedom and increase prosecution towards crimes against people of faith.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/september/trump-shines-spotlight-on-christians-being-killed-1st-president-to-host-un-religious-freedom-meeting

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostGreensboro Aquatic Center mermaid certification for kids
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Survey: Women need to get outside more!

Verne HillSep 25, 2019

Wednesday Word

Sep 25, 2019

S@5: ‘Providence Culinary Training’ program

Verne HillSep 25, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
26
Thu
all-day Children’s Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Grace Presbyterian Church (Kernersville)
Sep 26 all-day
Kids’ clothing, shoes, accessories, baby gear, maternity clothes & more! Proceeds: Grace Presbyterian Preschool Hours: Sept. 26 (6-8pm)  / Sept. 27 (9-1)  / Sept. 28 (8-12) 336.993.1305  
all-day Fall Children’s Consignment Sale @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Fall Children’s Consignment Sale @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 26 – Sep 28 all-day
The sale will include fall and winter clothes (including teens), costumes, toys, books, maternity clothes & more! Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.764.1830 Sale Hours: Sept 26 & 27  (8-12) & (5-7pm) Sept 28 (9-12)
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes