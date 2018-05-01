Search
Trump to meet with Southwest Flight 1380 heroes

Verne Hill May 01, 2018

Included in the invitation, Tammie Joe Shults, the captain of Flight 1380, First Officer Darren Ellisor and the three flight attendants aboard the Dallas-bound flight out of New York that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Several passengers also are expected to attend the meeting at the Oval Office.

President Trump meeting with that Southwest Airlines crew hailed as heroes for landing their plane after an engine blowout damaged the fuselage and killed a passenger partially sucked out a window.

The plane left LaGuardia Airport on the morning of April 17 with 144 passengers aboard. At 30,000 feet, passengers heard a bang and felt a bump as a fan blade broke off in the engine, causing it to explode. Shrapnel spewed across the fuselage and broke a window.  Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., was sucked halfway out of the plane, requiring two passengers to pull her back onboard. Efforts by a nurse to save Riordan’s life were unsuccessful. She was the first passenger death on a U.S. airline since 2009— and the first ever in Southwest Airlines’ history.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
