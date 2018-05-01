Trump to meet with Southwest Flight 1380 heroes

Included in the invitation, Tammie Joe Shults, the captain of Flight 1380, First Officer Darren Ellisor and the three flight attendants aboard the Dallas-bound flight out of New York that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Several passengers also are expected to attend the meeting at the Oval Office.

President Trump meeting with that Southwest Airlines crew hailed as heroes for landing their plane after an engine blowout damaged the fuselage and killed a passenger partially sucked out a window.

The plane left LaGuardia Airport on the morning of April 17 with 144 passengers aboard. At 30,000 feet, passengers heard a bang and felt a bump as a fan blade broke off in the engine, causing it to explode. Shrapnel spewed across the fuselage and broke a window. Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., was sucked halfway out of the plane, requiring two passengers to pull her back onboard. Efforts by a nurse to save Riordan’s life were unsuccessful. She was the first passenger death on a U.S. airline since 2009— and the first ever in Southwest Airlines’ history. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/