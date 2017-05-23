Trump in Israel

President Trump left Israel for Italy this morning with an eventual meeting with the Pope. From Rome, Trump will fly to Brussels for a summit with NATO leaders. The President then flies back to Italy on Friday for a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders in Sicily. https://goo.gl/IcQh5y
*The President made history on Monday with his visit to the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. BTW: The Western Wall is the last remaining retaining wall that formed the platform on which the Jewish Temple was built; and, it’s the most holy site in all of Judaism. https://goo.gl/k8APbT
Verne Hill
