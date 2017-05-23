Search
Trump in Israel

Trump in Israel

Verne HillMay 23, 2017Comments Off on Trump in Israel

President Trump left Israel for Italy this morning with an eventual meeting with the Pope.  From Rome, Trump will fly to Brussels for a summit with NATO leaders. The President then flies back to Italy on Friday for a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders in Sicily.    https://goo.gl/IcQh5y

*The President made history on Monday with his visit to the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.  BTW: The Western Wall is the last remaining retaining wall that formed the platform on which the Jewish Temple was built; and, it’s the most holy site in all of Judaism.  https://goo.gl/k8APbT

