Truliant Federal Credit Union: Some services will be unavailable this weekend

(February 6 + 7), Truliant Federal Credit Union will be performing necessary maintenance to their system infrastructure. Truliant branches, call center, as well as online and mobile banking will be unavailable this Saturday + Sunday (Feb 6 +7).

What will be available?

*ATM cash withdrawals will be available.

*Truliant debit and credit cards will continue to work for transactions.

How to Prepare

If you have a loan payment or automatic transfer due on February 6th or 7th, Truliant strongly recommends making these payments before Friday, Feb 5th. Payments or transfers (scheduled this weekend) will not process until the following week.

What will not be available?

All locations, including drive-thru’s, will be closed on Saturday, February 6th. Members who attempt to log in to Online or Mobile Banking will see a message alert about the system maintenance instead of being taken to their account summary. Account information will be unavailable thru our phone, Online + Mobile Banking Services Online Loan Payment Service will be unavailable.

ATM deposit service will be unavailable.

For more information when services are expected to be restored: https://www.truliantfcu.org/about-us/membership-survey-feedback/system-maintenance