Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Truliant Federal Credit Union: Some services will be unavailable this weekend

Truliant Federal Credit Union: Some services will be unavailable this weekend

Verne HillFeb 02, 2021Comments Off on Truliant Federal Credit Union: Some services will be unavailable this weekend

Like

(February 6 + 7), Truliant Federal Credit Union will be performing necessary maintenance to their system infrastructure.  Truliant branches, call center, as well as online and mobile banking will be unavailable this Saturday + Sunday (Feb 6 +7).

What will be available?

*ATM cash withdrawals will be available.
*Truliant debit and credit cards will continue to work for transactions.

How to Prepare
If you have a loan payment or automatic transfer due on February 6th or 7th, Truliant strongly recommends making these payments before Friday, Feb 5th. Payments or transfers (scheduled this weekend) will not process until the following week.

What will not be available?

All locations, including drive-thru’s, will be closed on Saturday, February 6th.  Members who attempt to log in to Online or Mobile Banking will see a message alert about the system maintenance instead of being taken to their account summary.  Account information will be unavailable thru our phone, Online + Mobile Banking Services  Online Loan Payment Service will be unavailable.
ATM deposit service will be unavailable.

 For more information when services are expected to be restored: https://www.truliantfcu.org/about-us/membership-survey-feedback/system-maintenance

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDistracted Driving
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BLESSED TO BLESS – February Ministry Of The Month

Wally DeckerFeb 02, 2021

Bible translation flourishes during pandemic

Verne HillFeb 02, 2021

Ground Hog Day: 6 more weeks of winter?

Verne HillFeb 02, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes