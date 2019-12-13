Truist Financial, “It could take 2 years to change signs”

The $66 billion dollar merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks officially closed their merger deal late last week.
“Truist still needs to unveil the logo and colors for the new brand, something it expects to do by early next year. It could take up to two years to change the names and signage on branded assets (such as ball parks and stadiums)…”
-Kelly King, the CEO of Truist
By the Numbers: The Truist merger creates the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. by assets and deposits. Truist is moving its headquarters operation and several thousand employees into the Hearst Tower in uptown Charlotte.
Good News: Current customers of both banks are able to use the more than 4,000 BB&T and SunTrust ATMs – free of charge.
Update: The Atlanta Braves stadium – SunTrust Park – will get a new name “sooner rather than later,” after the first of the year but before the start of the 2020 baseball season, Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. The Braves and SunTrust announced a 25-year naming-rights deal, which began with the ballpark’s 2017 opening.
Truist assumes that deal. And a new name is soon to follow…
