Truist Financial, a done deal?

Done deal: Truist Financial (the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks) is set to become a reality on December 6th after the banks gained their final two regulatory approvals from the Feds on Tuesday.
Truist will become the nation’s 6th largest bank.
NOTE: BB&T will move its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.
Truist’s community-banking division will be based in Winston-Salem, while its wholesale banking division will be in Atlanta.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-get-final-approvals-to-form-truist-closing/
