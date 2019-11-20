Truist Financial, a done deal?

Done deal: Truist Financial (the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks) is set to become a reality on December 6th after the banks gained their final two regulatory approvals from the Feds on Tuesday.

Truist will become the nation’s 6th largest bank.

NOTE: BB&T will move its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.

Truist’s community-banking division will be based in Winston-Salem, while its wholesale banking division will be in Atlanta.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-get-final-approvals-to-form-truist-closing/