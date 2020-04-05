Palm Sunday
Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem
“Many in the crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others spread branches they had cut from the fields.
The ones who went ahead and those who followed were shouting:
“Hosanna!” “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!”
“Blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David!”
“Hosanna in the highest!” Then Jesus entered Jerusalem…
Mark 11:8-11 Berean Study Bible
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem - April 5, 2020
- Passion Week Timeline 2020 - April 3, 2020
- ‘Operation Circle of Hope’ - April 3, 2020