Palm Sunday

Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem

“Many in the crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others spread branches they had cut from the fields.

The ones who went ahead and those who followed were shouting:

“Hosanna!” “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!”

“Blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David!”

“Hosanna in the highest!” Then Jesus entered Jerusalem…

Mark 11:8-11 Berean Study Bible