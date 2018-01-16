A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory for central NC including the Triad tonight through Wednesday afternoon
Elevated surfaces will ‘freeze’ and cause problems first.
Use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions: www.DriveNC.gov
NOAA / National Weather Service https://goo.gl/85Gx57
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Triad under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight - January 16, 2018
- Flu season ‘peaking’ in North Carolina - January 16, 2018
- Winter Weather Travel Tips - January 16, 2018