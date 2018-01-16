Search
Triad under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight

Verne HillJan 16, 2018Comments Off on Triad under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility.

Winter Weather Advisory for central NC including the Triad tonight through Wednesday afternoon

Elevated surfaces will ‘freeze’ and cause problems first.

Use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions: www.DriveNC.gov

NOAA / National Weather Service  https://goo.gl/85Gx57

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Community Events

Jan
16
Tue
6:00 pm Foster Care & Adoption Informati... @ Children's Home Society (Winston-Salem)
Foster Care & Adoption Informati... @ Children's Home Society (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The Children’s Home Society will discuss how you can be a resource for a child in need of a foster or adoptive family. 800.632.1400 http://www.chsnc.org
6:30 pm Dr. Gary Chapman @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Dr. Gary Chapman @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: “The Two Essentials for a Long Term Healthy Marriage” Tickets: $15.00 (per person) 336.996.7573  x100  /  http://www.tbcnow.org Childcare Available for $5 (per child) Dr. Chapman is the Associate Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in[...]
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Jan 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Jan 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
