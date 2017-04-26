Triad: The rain has stopped, but flooding problems continue

Reminder: DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS – TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN

MANY PARKS, GREENWAYS, SOCCER AND BASEBALL FIELDS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING.

Main stem river flooding will persist thru the end of the work week.

Traffic Alert: Detour in Davidson County

CLOSED: Hampton Road at the Muddy Creek Bridge should reopen at 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson County: Streets closed due to flooding included Sunnyside Drive, Old Mill Road, Sowers Road and Horseshoe Neck Road. These four roads are scheduled to reopen later Wednesday afternoon hopefully by 5 p.m.

A small sink hole shut down part of Ford Street at its intersection with West Sixth Avenue in Lexington. The hole is about 2 feet by 3 feet. The Dispatch https://goo.gl/SVCNnu