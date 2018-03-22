Accidental poisoning is the biggest cause of unintentional injury in the US. 60% of accidental poisonings involve medications.
Operation Medicine Drop events in the Triad…
TODAY: High Point police will be at the Publix on N. Main Street in High Point from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon (March 22) collecting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. SOURCE: High Point Enterprise
(Saturday, March 24) Winston-Salem (various locations)
Hosted by the WS Police Department. Officers will be available at several locations from 3pm – 6pm collecting unwanted or expired pharmaceutical pills. Items that will be accepted are pills, blister packs, and pharmaceutical powders. The event will be held at the following locations:
Public Safety Center – 725 N. Cherry St., W-S, NC 27101
District One Office – 7836 North Point Blvd., W-S, NC 27106
District Two Office – 1539 Waughtown St., W-S, NC 27107
District Three Office – 2393 Winterhaven Ln., W-S, NC 27103
We will NOT accept the following items: liquids, gels, creams, needles, bio-hazard materials, or household chemicals. Question? Call 336-403-8193
http://www.cityofws.org/News/ID/20614/Operation-Medicine-Drop-Event-on-March-24
This week is National Poison Prevention Week
*Experts recommend storing all medicines and other toxic products up high, out of sight and locked up, just so little ones don’t accidentally get into them.
*Also, dispose of unwanted medications and other hazardous products properly.
If you suspect someone has ingested something poisonous, call the Poison Help Hotline at 800-222-1222 (available 24-7)
