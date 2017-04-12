Search
Triad Job Fairs…

Verne HillApr 12, 2017Comments Off on Triad Job Fairs…

German grocery Lidl   (pronounced LEE – dul)  is holding a Job Fair for its Alamance County regional distribution center.  Next Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm. Location: The Lidl (LEE – dul) Distribution Center in Mebane.

*Walk-ins are welcome. Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume.  *You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

BTW: Lidl has said it plans to have 80 full-time and 120 hourly jobs at the Mebane facility. The company said salaries for logistics associates will be up to $20 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans. It also offers a 401(k) plan with a company match.

 

 

(April 22) Spring Career Expo –   Hosted by the Winston-Salem Urban League in conjunction with United Way of Forsyth County. April 22 (Sat after Easter)

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel (Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem)

Time: 10am – 3pm        INFO: www.wsurban.org or call (336) 725-5614.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Arbor Acres; BB&T Corp.; Bradley Personnel; City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Police Department; Forsyth County Fire and Sherriff’s departments; Herbalife Ltd.; Home Depot; Manpower; N.C. Commerce Department; The Resource; Right at Home; U.S. Navy; Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center…Wells Fargo.   

 

Previous PostWednesday News, APRIL 12, 2017
