Triad Home & Garden Show FEB 15, 16, 17, 2019

The original home and garden show for the Triad area of North Carolina!
SAVE THE DATES: February 15, 16, 17, 2019
Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds – Education Building
Tickets: $8.00 at the door, Children 12 and under free with paying adult
FREE Parking, Conveniently located at Gate 7, 414 Deacon Blvd., Handicap Accessible
2019 Event Dates / Times:
Friday, Feb. 15, 2 – 8 pm
Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday, Feb. 17, 12 – 4 pm.
Portion of Proceeds benefits Habitat for Humanity Forsyth and the Career Technical Education Partnership providing opportunities for students to build Habitat Homes annually.
