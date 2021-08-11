Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees

Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees

Verne HillAug 11, 2021Comments Off on Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees

Like

High School Football Fall 2021

First official practice was August 2

Regular season begins – August 20, 2021

 

Triad high school football scrimmages and jamborees

WEDNESDAY (AUG 11, 2021)

Cummings at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.

Dudley jamboree: Charlotte Mallard Creek, Dudley, Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

East Forsyth at Oak Grove: 6 p.m.

Grimsley at Glenn: 6 p.m.

Mooresville at West Forsyth: 6 p.m.

Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford: 6 p.m.

Northwest Guilford at Reagan: 6 p.m.

Page at Eastern Alamance: 6 p.m.

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale: 6 p.m.

Reidsville at Northern Guilford: 7 p.m.

McMichael at Atkins: TBA.

 

THURSDAY (AUG 12, 2021)

Morehead Jamboree: Dry Fork (Va.) Tunstall, Morehead, Walkertown, Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 1 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): Oak Grove vs. Randleman, 6 p.m.; High Point Central vs. Wheatmore, 8 p.m.

 

FRIDAY (AUG 13, 2021)

Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree (at Reidsville): McMichael, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Southwestern Randolph, Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Saura Jambore (at South Stokes): High Point Christian, North Stokes, North Surry, South Davidson, South Stokes, Trinity, 5 p.m.

Cummings jamboree: Carrboro, Carver, Cummings, Smith, 6 p.m.

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley): Dudley, Grimsley, Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Reynolds, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford, Williams, 6 p.m.

East Davidson at Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.

Eastern Alamance at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.

Mooresville jamboree: East Forsyth, Maiden, Mooresville, Reagan, West Forsyth, TBA, 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 2 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): North Davidson vs. Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.; Ledford vs. Thomasville, 8 p.m.

Davie County at Page: TBA.

 

SATURDAY (AUG 14, 2021)

Parkland jamboree: Asheboro, North Forsyth, Parkland, 9 a.m.

Looking Ahead: Playoffs begin – November 5                                                                  State Championships – December 11, 2021

SOURCE: https://journalnow.com/sports/triad-high-school-football-scrimmages-and-jamborees/article_8fb7d908-f620-11eb-b393-13401f678fd5.html

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Heavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.

Wally DeckerAug 11, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 11, 2021

No Hanesbrands Flash sale this year…

Verne HillAug 11, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
8
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Aug 8 – Aug 13 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
Aug
9
Mon
all-day Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Aug 9 – Aug 13 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camp is for boys and girls (age 3 -2nd[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes