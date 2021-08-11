Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees

High School Football Fall 2021
First official practice was August 2
Regular season begins – August 20, 2021
Triad high school football scrimmages and jamborees
WEDNESDAY (AUG 11, 2021)
Cummings at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.
Dudley jamboree: Charlotte Mallard Creek, Dudley, Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
East Forsyth at Oak Grove: 6 p.m.
Grimsley at Glenn: 6 p.m.
Mooresville at West Forsyth: 6 p.m.
Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford: 6 p.m.
Northwest Guilford at Reagan: 6 p.m.
Page at Eastern Alamance: 6 p.m.
Southern Guilford at Ragsdale: 6 p.m.
Reidsville at Northern Guilford: 7 p.m.
McMichael at Atkins: TBA.
THURSDAY (AUG 12, 2021)
Morehead Jamboree: Dry Fork (Va.) Tunstall, Morehead, Walkertown, Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 1 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): Oak Grove vs. Randleman, 6 p.m.; High Point Central vs. Wheatmore, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY (AUG 13, 2021)
Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree (at Reidsville): McMichael, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Southwestern Randolph, Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Saura Jambore (at South Stokes): High Point Christian, North Stokes, North Surry, South Davidson, South Stokes, Trinity, 5 p.m.
Cummings jamboree: Carrboro, Carver, Cummings, Smith, 6 p.m.
D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley): Dudley, Grimsley, Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Reynolds, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford, Williams, 6 p.m.
East Davidson at Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.
Eastern Alamance at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.
Mooresville jamboree: East Forsyth, Maiden, Mooresville, Reagan, West Forsyth, TBA, 6 p.m.
Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 2 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): North Davidson vs. Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.; Ledford vs. Thomasville, 8 p.m.
Davie County at Page: TBA.
SATURDAY (AUG 14, 2021)
Parkland jamboree: Asheboro, North Forsyth, Parkland, 9 a.m.
Looking Ahead: Playoffs begin – November 5 State Championships – December 11, 2021
SOURCE: https://journalnow.com/sports/triad-high-school-football-scrimmages-and-jamborees/article_8fb7d908-f620-11eb-b393-13401f678fd5.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Triad High School football Scrimmages / Jamborees - August 11, 2021
- No Hanesbrands Flash sale this year… - August 11, 2021
- What to Buy (and not to buy) in August - August 11, 2021