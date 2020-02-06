TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS: Singing Valentine

Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through

Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie.

Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (Fri + Sat)

(336) 774-4044

www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

https://ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC

www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS

THE Barbershop Show Chorus of the Triad

THE Winston-Salem Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society

Weekly rehearsals are open to any interested visitors:

Every Tuesday, 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Fries Memorial Moravian Church

251 Hawthorne Road North

Winston-Salem, NC 27104