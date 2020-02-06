TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS: Singing Valentine

Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!
Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through
Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie.
Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (Fri + Sat)
(336) 774-4044
www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines
https://ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC
TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS
THE Barbershop Show Chorus of the Triad
THE Winston-Salem Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society
Weekly rehearsals are open to any interested visitors:
Every Tuesday, 7:30pm – 10:00pm
Fries Memorial Moravian Church
251 Hawthorne Road North
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
