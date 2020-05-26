Triad Goodwill ‘Virtual Job Fair’ (May 27)

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

‘Virtual Job Fair’ hosted by Triad Goodwill happening this Wednesday (May 27) from 10-1pm

*Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires. The next event is June 10, 2020 (WED).

If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation, give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.