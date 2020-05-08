Triad Goodwill hosting two Virtual Job Fairs

May 13 and May 27
You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair
The first will be this Wednesday (May 13) from 10-1pm…
Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.
Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 (10-1pm) and Wednesday, May 27 (10am – 1pm).
Hourly sessions both days at 10, 11, and 12pm
https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/
