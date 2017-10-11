Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo (OCT 12)

This year’s Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this Wednesday (Oct 12, 2017) Noon to 4pm Open to the Public. FREE PARKING!
*All job seekers must register at the Triad Goodwill Fall Career Fair. https://goo.gl/DuWYuD
You can save time by printing and completing a ‘Fast Pass’ registration form and bringing it with you to the career fair.
Please dress professionally.
Bring multiple copies of your resume to leave with employers. NO childcare…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Guest: Carole Beverly “The Journey” - October 13, 2017
- Trail Life USA pledges to keep its ‘affirming’ boys focus - October 13, 2017
- Mike Lambros ‘Memorial Service’ this Saturday morning Oct 14 - October 13, 2017