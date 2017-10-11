Search
Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo (OCT 12)

Verne HillOct 11, 2017Comments Off on Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo (OCT 12)

This year’s Triad Goodwill Fall Career Expo will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this Wednesday (Oct 12, 2017)   Noon to 4pm        Open to the Public.  FREE PARKING!

*All job seekers must register at the Triad Goodwill Fall Career Fair.       https://goo.gl/DuWYuD

You can save time by printing and completing a ‘Fast Pass’ registration form and bringing it with you to the career fair.

Please dress professionally.

Bring multiple copies of your resume to leave with employers. NO childcare…

 

 

 

Previous PostTraffic Alert in Winston-Salem
