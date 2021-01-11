Triad Goodwill: ‘Career training classes’

Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is starting a series of ‘career training classes’ this week – to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses.
More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill here: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/
https://www.wxii12.com/article/triad-goodwill-covid-career-classes-digital-train-prepare/35173181
