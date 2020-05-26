Triad Front-line Flyover at 7pm

The Bandit Flight Team set to perform a Front-line Flyover tonight @ 7pm.

The team based out of Raleigh will fly over 6 Triad hospitals. Reason: To say Thank You for our healthcare workers

BTW: Why 7pm? That when most hospital employees do an evening shift change.

*Look up starting at 7pm or watch LIVE coverage on WXII 12 and the Triad CW.

The 19-member Raleigh-based Bandit flight team is a nonprofit organization. The group specializes in National Anthem flyovers, performing at 40 t0 50 events per year in Virginia and the Carolina. Similar tribute flights are also being done in the Triangle, Charlotte and Asheville.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/bandit-flight-team-to-thank-triad-health-care-workers-with-aerial-salute-over-local-hospitals/