Breaking this morning…
Fox 8 reporting that 3 DMV locations – Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville – have been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID. Two co-workers were exposed to the virus, so the offices were closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’.
Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.
https://myfox8.com/news/3-piedmont-triad-dmv-offices-closed-due-to-covid-exposure/
