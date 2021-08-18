Breaking this morning…

Fox 8 reporting that 3 DMV locations – Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville – have been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID. Two co-workers were exposed to the virus, so the offices were closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.

https://myfox8.com/news/3-piedmont-triad-dmv-offices-closed-due-to-covid-exposure/