Jeff Bacon, the executive chef and program director of TCK, said that Providence Kitchen will be a fast-casual restaurant that initially will serve breakfast and lunch. Dinner probably will be added later. The new restaurant will cater to BB&T’s 650 employees in the building and be open to the public.
Triad Community Kitchen plans to open a second restaurant – Providence Kitchen – this spring in the ground floor of the BB&T Building on West Second Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Triad Community Kitchen is a culinary training program for those in transition and is part of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
BTW: TCK opened Providence Restaurant & Catering in October 2015 in the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton on University Parkway.
Source: WS Journal https://goo.gl/E6qS2Y
