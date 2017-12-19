Search
Triad Community Kitchen plans to open a second restaurant –

Triad Community Kitchen plans to open a second restaurant –

Verne Hill Dec 19, 2017

Jeff Bacon, the executive chef and program director of TCK, said that Providence Kitchen will be a fast-casual restaurant that initially will serve breakfast and lunch. Dinner probably will be added later. The new restaurant will cater to BB&T’s 650 employees in the building and be open to the public.

Triad Community Kitchen plans to open a second restaurant – Providence Kitchen – this spring in the ground floor of the BB&T Building on West Second Street in downtown Winston-Salem.  Triad Community Kitchen is a culinary training program for those in transition and is part of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

BTW: TCK opened Providence Restaurant & Catering in October 2015 in the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton on University Parkway.

Source: WS Journal  https://goo.gl/E6qS2Y

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

