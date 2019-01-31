Search
Triad city to remove Confederate statue soon?

Verne HillJan 31, 2019Comments Off on Triad city to remove Confederate statue soon?

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, the organization that actually claims ownership of the statue, had asked the city to delay any action regarding the memorial for 60 days.

Winston-Salem officials say they will remove that Confederate statue located on Fourth Street in downtown sometime ‘soon’ and without filing any legal notice. Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne, citing acts of vandalism and the need for police presence at the statue, declared the Confederate monument a public nuisance Wednesday morning in accordance with state law.

The law gives the city the authority to remove anything determined to “be dangerous or prejudicial to the public health or public safety.”

Also, Mayor Joines has worked out a deal with Salem Cemetery to locate the monument there, possibly in a part of the cemetery where Confederate veterans chose to be buried with other veterans in the early years of the 20th century. The cemetery at Old Salem is privately owned.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/confederate-statue-will-go-asap-city-says-after-protests-proved/article_6ac62199-7ee8-5a01-a6eb-e89ad3fa0584.html

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
