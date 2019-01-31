Triad city to remove Confederate statue soon?

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, the organization that actually claims ownership of the statue, had asked the city to delay any action regarding the memorial for 60 days.

Winston-Salem officials say they will remove that Confederate statue located on Fourth Street in downtown sometime ‘soon’ and without filing any legal notice. Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne, citing acts of vandalism and the need for police presence at the statue, declared the Confederate monument a public nuisance Wednesday morning in accordance with state law.

The law gives the city the authority to remove anything determined to “be dangerous or prejudicial to the public health or public safety.”

Also, Mayor Joines has worked out a deal with Salem Cemetery to locate the monument there, possibly in a part of the cemetery where Confederate veterans chose to be buried with other veterans in the early years of the 20th century. The cemetery at Old Salem is privately owned.

