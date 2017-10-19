Search
Triad cities officially make bid for Amazon headquarters HQ2

Triad cities officially make bid for Amazon headquarters HQ2

Oct 19, 2017

The Piedmont Triad has officially submitted its bid to lure Amazon to our area.

The Piedmont Triad Partnership, Winston-Salem Business, Inc., High Point Economic Development Corporation and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce came together to craft a comprehensive proposal for Amazon’s HQ2 project — the retail giant’s second corporate headquarters.

The Triad’s pitch to Amazon revolves around the rich diversity of the area that includes:

  • Geography
  • College students, educational institutions, and research parks
  • Industry Sectors
  • Workforce and population
  • International visitors and companies
  • Culture and leisure activities

Loren Hill of the High Point Economic Development Corporation says, “We pitched to Amazon six sites throughout the region. Those locations included both downtown settings as well as potential campus locations for HQ2.”

The Triad also hopes to get Amazon’s attention through the Alexa Challenge.

City leaders in High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem are challenging people with Amazon Echo to ask the device, “Alexa, should Amazon put HQ2 in the Triad?”

They ask people then post the response to social media using #TriadAmazonAlexaChallenge.

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Breaking: Gov Cooper Mandates Open Bathrooms Across NC
