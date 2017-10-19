Triad cities officially make bid for Amazon headquarters HQ2

The Piedmont Triad has officially submitted its bid to lure Amazon to our area.

The Piedmont Triad Partnership, Winston-Salem Business, Inc., High Point Economic Development Corporation and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce came together to craft a comprehensive proposal for Amazon’s HQ2 project — the retail giant’s second corporate headquarters.

The Triad’s pitch to Amazon revolves around the rich diversity of the area that includes:

Geography

College students, educational institutions, and research parks

Industry Sectors

Workforce and population

International visitors and companies

Culture and leisure activities

Loren Hill of the High Point Economic Development Corporation says, “We pitched to Amazon six sites throughout the region. Those locations included both downtown settings as well as potential campus locations for HQ2.”

The Triad also hopes to get Amazon’s attention through the Alexa Challenge.

City leaders in High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem are challenging people with Amazon Echo to ask the device, “Alexa, should Amazon put HQ2 in the Triad?”

They ask people then post the response to social media using #TriadAmazonAlexaChallenge.

